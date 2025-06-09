King Iso takes no prisoners on pummeling new single and music video 'Beat Box' out today

MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “Beat Box” out now via Strange Music. Watch HERE and Listen HERE.

He announces his intent as soon as the track kicks in, name-checking formative influences a la Doug E. Fresh and Ice Cube and setting the stage, “We used to be at the lunch table like this.” From there, he decimates the bass-heavy production with the formidable flow that has cemented him as one of the underground’s most fearsome spitters. He runs circles around the beat and takes a victory lap, “Come a long way from baby mama public housing, went on tour for three weeks and made a hundred thousand.” The visual conjures the same intensity. Bathed in crimson lighting, he raps to the camera from behind the wheel of a convertible, on a couch, and in bed as he makes a sly nod to American Psycho in a few particularly fiendish moments. He’s just the villain hip-hop needs!

Iso recently served up “Hell’s Architect” with Matt Phoenix. The latter is nearing 100K streams already, in addition to receiving looks from I’M MUSIC MAGAZINE and more.

It landed in the wake of his fastest-rising song yet “Travis O’Guin.” In less than a month, the latter has already reeled in 1.1 million YouTube views. Meanwhile, Hip Hop Over Everything and more featured it. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.

Everything just steamrolls the way for a whole lot more to come from Iso very soon.

“Travis O’Guin” marked Iso’s first new music since the arrival of his latest album iLLdren back in 2023. The latter piled up millions of streams fueled by “Feel” [feat. Tech N9ne & Matt Phoenix], “Nightmare,” and more. Upon release, V13 touted iLLdren, while Music Existence also plugged it. Underground Hip Hop Blog rated it “9-out-of-10,” going on to rave, “there is no question in my mind that this dude has become the best artist on Strange Music other than Tech himself for the way he addresses topics that aren’t covered too often in hip-hop today like mental health.” Folk N Rock summed it up best as “one of the most powerful albums this year.”

Right now, he’s headlining the More Group Therapy Tour across North America, joined by Taebo Tha Truth, A-Wax, and Snake Lucci. It canvases the country and concludes on June 29 at The Gem in Idaho Falls, ID.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

King Iso's “More Group Therapy Tour” 2025

6/6/2025 Southbend, IN @ Stockroom East

6/7/2025 Lansing, MI @ Macs Bar

6/8/2025 W Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club

6/21/2025 Everett, WA @ Tony V's Garage

6/22/2025 Spokane, WA @ The Red Room

6/25/2025 Boise, ID @ Heritage

6/26/2025 Reno, NV @ Cypress

6/27/2025 Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joes

6/28/2025 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre

6/29/2025 Idaho Falls, ID @ The Gem