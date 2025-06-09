RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2025 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

King Iso takes no prisoners on pummeling new single and music video 'Beat Box' out today

MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “Beat Box” out now via Strange Music. Watch HERE and Listen HERE.

He announces his intent as soon as the track kicks in, name-checking formative influences a la Doug E. Fresh and Ice Cube and setting the stage, “We used to be at the lunch table like this.” From there, he decimates the bass-heavy production with the formidable flow that has cemented him as one of the underground’s most fearsome spitters. He runs circles around the beat and takes a victory lap, “Come a long way from baby mama public housing, went on tour for three weeks and made a hundred thousand.” The visual conjures the same intensity. Bathed in crimson lighting, he raps to the camera from behind the wheel of a convertible, on a couch, and in bed as he makes a sly nod to American Psycho in a few particularly fiendish moments. He’s just the villain hip-hop needs!

Iso recently served up “Hell’s Architect” with Matt Phoenix. The latter is nearing 100K streams already, in addition to receiving looks from I’M MUSIC MAGAZINE and more.

It landed in the wake of his fastest-rising song yet “Travis O’Guin.” In less than a month, the latter has already reeled in 1.1 million YouTube views. Meanwhile, Hip Hop Over Everything and more featured it. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.

Everything just steamrolls the way for a whole lot more to come from Iso very soon.

“Travis O’Guin” marked Iso’s first new music since the arrival of his latest album iLLdren back in 2023. The latter piled up millions of streams fueled by “Feel” [feat. Tech N9ne & Matt Phoenix], “Nightmare,” and more. Upon release, V13 touted iLLdren, while Music Existence also plugged it. Underground Hip Hop Blog rated it “9-out-of-10,” going on to rave, “there is no question in my mind that this dude has become the best artist on Strange Music other than Tech himself for the way he addresses topics that aren’t covered too often in hip-hop today like mental health.” Folk N Rock summed it up best as “one of the most powerful albums this year.”

Right now, he’s headlining the More Group Therapy Tour across North America, joined by Taebo Tha Truth, A-Wax, and Snake Lucci. It canvases the country and concludes on June 29 at The Gem in Idaho Falls, ID.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

King Iso's “More Group Therapy Tour” 2025

6/6/2025         Southbend, IN @ Stockroom East

6/7/2025         Lansing, MI @ Macs Bar

6/8/2025         W Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club                           

6/21/2025       Everett, WA @ Tony V's Garage

6/22/2025       Spokane, WA @ The Red Room                                   

6/25/2025       Boise, ID @ Heritage

6/26/2025       Reno, NV @ Cypress

6/27/2025       Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joes

6/28/2025       Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theatre

6/29/2025       Idaho Falls, ID @ The Gem

 

Tags
King Iso Beat Box music Songs
Related news
 | 09 Jun 2025

Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from June 2 to June 8 according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

From PhD to playback: Charulatha Mani makes a dream comeback with AR Rahman in thug life

MUMBAI: Charulatha Mani is soaring. The acclaimed singer has just recorded her first-ever song for music maestro AR Rahman, featured in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Thug Life.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about new single 'Manchild' amid speculation over Barry Keoghan

MUMBAI: Ever since Sabrina Carpenter dropped her latest single “Manchild” on June 5, speculation has swirled about whether the song takes aim at a former flame — particularly actor Barry Keoghan.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Beyoncé opens 'Cowboy Carter' tour in London with powerful tribute to Black Country Roots

MUMBAI: Beyoncé brought the spirit of the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit to London on Thursday as she kicked off the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour with a powerful, genre-spanning performance that paid tribute to Black pioneers in country music.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

India's unsung hitmakers: The Invisible hands behind chart-topping songs still go unpaid

MUMBAI: Every hit song has a hidden side. Behind the polished vocals, viral hooks, and finely tuned beats are the silent architects of sound — the session musicians, backing vocalists, and studio instrumentalists who bring life, depth, and magic to India’s biggest hits.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
King Iso takes no prisoners on pummeling new single and music video 'Beat Box' out today

MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “...read more

2
Audible and Broadway Video Enterprises announce the launch of Comedy podcast, murder at the Patel Mote

MUMBAI: Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, in collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises, the global...read more

3
Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from...read more

4
Radioandmusic's Trending songs: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to...read more

5
BIG FM concludes impactful campaign 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar Season 3' on world No Tobacco Day 2025

MUMBAI: With a firm belief that ‘When you quit smoking, good things start to happen’, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games