News |  09 Jun 2025 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber opens up about exhaustion, faith, and the pressure to perform: "Tired of transactional relationships"

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is getting real about emotional burnout, unrealistic expectations, and the power of faith.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, June 8, to share a series of deeply personal reflections, venting about the weight of “transactional relationships” and the pressure to meet others’ standards. “If I have to do something to be loved, that’s not love,” Bieber wrote alongside two black-and-white selfies, expressing frustration with conditional support and performative connections.

In his Instagram Stories over the weekend, Bieber posted a string of selfies paired with raw captions detailing how he’s feeling — particularly about being constantly told to “do more.”

“This is how I feel after people keep telling me there’s more work to do after I’ve given everything I have to give,” he said, with a photo of himself covering his head. “I don’t think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It’s not true.”

Calling out hustle culture and perfectionism, Bieber said, “I listened to those fools who told me to work harder… but there’s no end to trying to earn your spot in this life.” He emphasized that everyone already has everything they need and shouldn’t feel pressured to constantly prove themselves.

In a follow-up post, he turned to faith for clarity. “We wanna make our life about work so bad. But this life is about God. Loving us so we can love each other,” he wrote. He warned against playing the role of God by pushing others to work harder and said true inspiration comes from divine love — not pressure or performance.

“Conditioning will make you feel like you don’t know what you already knew,” he added, hinting at the internal conflict caused by societal expectations.

Bieber wrapped up his message by refocusing on empathy and spirituality: “Jesus was always the answer to the pain we’re all facing,” he shared. “People make me think if I work harder on myself, I’ll be better like them… but the harder I work on myself, the more I think about myself. The point is to think about each other. Let go — not try harder.”

Despite the heavy tone, Bieber ended on a warm note Saturday by sharing a snapshot of a video call with his wife, Hailey Bieber, captioning it, “that’s a man who LOVES his wife.” The couple shares a 9-month-old son, Jack, and Bieber has also been using his platform to reflect on fatherhood and love in recent posts.

