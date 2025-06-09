Delhi show sold out! The Capmania tour continues it's blockbuster streak after a groundbreaking sold out night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The frenzy is real - and it’s growing with every city. After a blockbuster sold out show in Mumbai, the Capmania Tour’s Delhi leg, slated for 19th July, is now officially sold out. With a capacity of over 13,000 attendees, the show has sold out well ahead of schedule - a true testament to the unstoppable Capmania wave sweeping the nation.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Capmania Tour’s explosive opening night in Mumbai at Jio World Garden, where Rockstar Superstar Himesh Reshammiya delivered a performance that transcended nostalgia and proved his enduring star power across millennials and Gen Zs alike. With a strong and loyal millennial fan base already in place, his growing resonance with Gen Zs is evident — from viral social media traction to packed concert venues. The superstar hitmachine not only got the audience dancing to his cult classics like Hookah Bar, Tera Suroor and the current audience favourite, Dil ke Taj Mahal Mein, but also delivered a 1:1 personal and unscripted experience with his fans that ignited virality and trended across social media platforms. The tour is now being viewed as a cultural moment rather than a mere concert.

And now, Delhi is ready.

“ Mumbai left me speechless. The love, the energy, the way people connected with every song — it was magical ,” says Himesh Reshammiya. “ Delhi, I’m coming with double the energy and we’ll make it a night to remember forever, I promise .”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP – Live Events & Films, Saregama, adds , “ The Mumbai show was a reminder of what an extraordinary performer and cultural icon Himesh Reshammiya truly is. From timeless hits to unmatched stage presence, he brought the house down. The Delhi sell-out is more than just numbers - it proves that this isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a full-blown musical phenomenon resonating across generations. ”

With Delhi gearing up to match - and even top - Mumbai’s high-octane night, the excitement is only building. Every element - from production scale to set list - is being curated to deliver a world class experience. This isn’t just a show. It’s a celebration of music, memories, and a legacy that keeps growing.

After sold out shows in Mumbai and Delhi, fans are eagerly expecting the tour to be brought to other cities across India and abroad.