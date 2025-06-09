RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2025 11:46 |  By RnMTeam

BIG FM concludes impactful campaign 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar Season 3' on world No Tobacco Day 2025

MUMBAI: With a firm belief that ‘When you quit smoking, good things start to happen’, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated Season 3 of its award-winning initiative Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar, on a high note. Powered by Dewon Electric, the campaign focused on raising awareness around the physical, emotional, and social impact of tobacco consumption. More importantly, it aimed to turn awareness into action—supporting individuals with the tools and motivation needed to begin their journey toward quitting smoking.

At the heart of this year’s edition was Quitsvilla, an on-ground wellness retreat supported by The Fern Shelter Resort, Palghar, the campaign’s Hospitality Partner. They supported the initiative by hosting the three-day retreat and providing space for wellness sessions and activities, creating the ideal setting for healing and reflection. The experience was designed as a safe, nurturing space where individuals who pledged to quit smoking came together to embark on their wellness journey. Led by BIG FM’s RJs – RJ Vrajesh, RJ Rani, RJ Abhilash and RJ Dilip – the retreat offered a curated mix of healing therapies and engaging workshops. From Sound Therapy by Sarita Pataodia, Dance Movement Therapy by Shruti Ganesh and Shruti Suvarna - Ang Tarang, Music Healing by Sujataa Chakraborty, to Zumba with celebrity coach Aishwarya, Laughter Yoga with Kishore Kuvavala and Motivational Illusions by Mangesh Desai, each session nudged participants toward self-belief and healing. Another highlight was an uplifting and powerful talk by Vinay Rao, Executive Director, Dewon Electric, who shared life lessons from his global journey and personal philosophy.

The campaign’s reach extended beyond the retreat, with a compelling podcast series hosted by RJ Sahil and RJ Dilip. The series featured heartfelt stories of people who had overcome smoking addiction. It also included expert-led episodes on topics such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). Additional guidance was shared by respected voices like Rajyogi BK Nikunj and Ashdin Doctor (The Habit Coach™), who offered practical strategies to navigate the process of quitting. Further amplifying the message were popular celebrities such as Tusshar Kapoor, Papon, Sulaiman Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, and Emraan Hashmi, who lent their voices to support the campaign across platforms, urging people to quit smoking for a better tomorrow. The campaign’s driving force was its focus on real, measurable change, reflected in the pledges made and the noticeable shift in participants' behaviour and mindset.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared “This campaign has always been about more than just quitting a habit. Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar Season 3 is about giving people the belief that change is possible and providing them with the support to see it through. Through initiatives like Quitsvilla and meaningful content across platforms, we’ve helped people connect with their own strength. That’s the impact we aim to create at BIG FM—where storytelling becomes a bridge to transformation.”

The campaign also saw tremendous engagement across radio and digital platforms, with relatable reels, RJ-led storytelling and a memorable original jingle that brought instant recognition and recall. Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar – Season 3 has once again proved that with the right blend of storytelling, science and soul, positive change is not just possible – it’s inevitable. BIG FM’s campaign is no longer just a message; it's a movement.

Big FM Sunil Kumaran RJ Dilip Tushar Kapoor Papon Sulaiman Merchant Emraan Hashmi
