RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2025 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

Benny Blanco prays for parenthood with Selena Gomez as couple opens up about future family plans

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is manifesting fatherhood with the love of his life, Selena Gomez. The engaged couple, who’ve already created an album inspired by their love story — including the moment they first exchanged “I love yous” — now have their hearts set on becoming parents.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Blanco opened up about his strong desire to have children. “I love kids; I love being an uncle. But I want to be a dad, though — God willing. I’m just dreaming and praying every day,” the 37-year-old producer and songwriter shared.

This isn’t the first time Blanco has spoken about fatherhood. In a candid conversation on The Howard Stern Show, he pushed back when the host suggested he might be too busy for parenting. “What do you mean? That’s, like, my next goal. I’ve got a lot of good kids in my life already — nephews, godchildren. It’s my thing. I love being around kids,” he said enthusiastically.

Selena Gomez has also expressed a deep love for children. In previous interviews, the singer and actress has shared how close she is to her younger sister, 11-year-old Gracie Teefey. “I love making kids laugh. They’re just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it,” she said.

However, Gomez has also opened up about the painful reality of her health struggles. In a Vanity Fair interview, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she likely cannot carry children due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she has been battling for years.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she shared. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.” Gomez said the realization was heartbreaking and something she had to grieve.

Despite the challenges, the couple’s commitment to each other and their future remains unwavering. Whether through adoption or surrogacy, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are looking ahead to parenthood with hope and love.

Tags
Benny Blanco Selena Gomez music Singer
Related news
 | 10 Jun 2025

Electronica duo Tech Panda and Kenzani to premiere an experimental baithak for IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil in July

MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with Indian sounds but their latest project moves from the dancefloor to India’s only surviving opera house, the historic Royal Opera House.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2025

"I'm Still Walking the Path": Shashwat Singh on 'Sugar Baby', working with A.R. Rahman, and singing across cinematic landscapes

MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2025

"Tech is the Bridge, But the Mentor is the Heartbeat": Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana on blending AI with music education

MUMBAI: Sisters Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana, co-founders of The Sound Space, are not just music educators - they are visionaries working at the intersection of tradition, innovation, and empathy.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2025

Delhi show sold out! The Capmania tour continues it's blockbuster streak after a groundbreaking sold out night in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The frenzy is real - and it’s growing with every city. After a blockbuster sold out show in Mumbai, the Capmania Tour’s Delhi leg, slated for 19th July, is now officially sold out.

read more
 | 09 Jun 2025

Wayne Lewis, founding member of Atlantic Starr and voice behind 'Always' and 'Secret Lovers', passes away at 68

MUMBAI: Wayne Lewis, one of the founding members and lead vocalists of the iconic R&B group Atlantic Starr, has passed away. The band shared the heartbreaking news on their official Facebook page, requesting privacy for Lewis’ family during this time.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Electronica duo Tech Panda and Kenzani to premiere an experimental baithak for IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil in July

MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with...read more

2
"I'm Still Walking the Path": Shashwat Singh on 'Sugar Baby', working with A.R. Rahman, and singing across cinematic landscapes

MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again. From his breakout moment in Tamasha with “Wat Wat Wat...read more

3
King Iso takes no prisoners on pummeling new single and music video 'Beat Box' out today

MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “...read more

4
BIG FM concludes impactful campaign 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar Season 3' on world No Tobacco Day 2025

MUMBAI: With a firm belief that ‘When you quit smoking, good things start to happen’, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated...read more

5
Benny Blanco prays for parenthood with Selena Gomez as couple opens up about future family plans

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is manifesting fatherhood with the love of his life, Selena Gomez. The engaged couple, who’ve already created an album inspired...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games