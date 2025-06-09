Benny Blanco prays for parenthood with Selena Gomez as couple opens up about future family plans

MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is manifesting fatherhood with the love of his life, Selena Gomez. The engaged couple, who’ve already created an album inspired by their love story — including the moment they first exchanged “I love yous” — now have their hearts set on becoming parents.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Blanco opened up about his strong desire to have children. “I love kids; I love being an uncle. But I want to be a dad, though — God willing. I’m just dreaming and praying every day,” the 37-year-old producer and songwriter shared.

This isn’t the first time Blanco has spoken about fatherhood. In a candid conversation on The Howard Stern Show, he pushed back when the host suggested he might be too busy for parenting. “What do you mean? That’s, like, my next goal. I’ve got a lot of good kids in my life already — nephews, godchildren. It’s my thing. I love being around kids,” he said enthusiastically.

Selena Gomez has also expressed a deep love for children. In previous interviews, the singer and actress has shared how close she is to her younger sister, 11-year-old Gracie Teefey. “I love making kids laugh. They’re just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it,” she said.

However, Gomez has also opened up about the painful reality of her health struggles. In a Vanity Fair interview, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she likely cannot carry children due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she has been battling for years.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she shared. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy.” Gomez said the realization was heartbreaking and something she had to grieve.

Despite the challenges, the couple’s commitment to each other and their future remains unwavering. Whether through adoption or surrogacy, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are looking ahead to parenthood with hope and love.