editorial
News |  09 Jun 2025 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Audible and Broadway Video Enterprises announce the launch of Comedy podcast, murder at the Patel Mote

MUMBAI: Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, in collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises, the global entertainment and media company, today announced the launch of the Audible Original scripted comedy podcast, Murder at the Patel Motel.

Murder at the Patel Motel is a comic Agatha Christie-style mystery written by and starring Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), alongside co-writers Zackary Grady and Achilles Stamatelaky. The all-star production features an ensemble cast including Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Karan Soni (Deadpool, A Nice Indian Boy), Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys, Never Have I Ever), Iqbal Theba (Glee), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!), and Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building). It is Executive Produced by Britta von Schoeler and Maulik Pancholy, and Produced by Mark Valdez.

About the Audible Original: When Milan Patel (Pancholy), a high-end event planner from New York City, visits his parents' dingy, family-run motel in small-town Montana, he expects typical family drama. Instead, he's thrust into a murder investigation when his father mysteriously drowns in the motel pool. Everyone's a suspect, and Milan's short trip becomes a nightmare as he's forced to reconnect with his past to solve his father's murder. This comedic whodunnit explores a complicated Indian-American family, the journey of a gay son who vowed never to return home, and a town determined to keep its secrets buried.

Writer and actor Maulik Pancholy said, “Over half of the motels in the U.S. are owned by Indian-American families, most of whom have the last name Patel. You’ve either stayed at or driven by dozens of these without even realizing it. I’m thrilled for audiences to experience this high-stakes story set at a Patel Motel, where a comedic murder mystery begs the question: ‘Can you escape your past?’”

