News |  05 Jun 2025 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

"You're Going to Love the Background Score of Kuberaa," Says Rockstar DSP at the Grand Audio Launch in Chennai

MUMBAI: The energy was electric at the grand audio launch of the highly anticipated film Kuberaa, held in Chennai, where acclaimed music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) made a thrilling promise to audiences: “You’re going to love the background score of Kuberaa.”

Known for his chart-topping compositions and powerful background scores, DSP’s statement has only heightened expectations surrounding the film’s musical landscape. Speaking at the event, he shared his excitement about crafting the soundtrack and score for Kuberaa, hinting at a deeply immersive audio experience that will elevate the storytelling. DSP has delivered several superhit collaborations with Nagarjuna in the past, further raising excitement for this film.

The audio launch was a star-studded celebration, with the film’s cast and crew, media, and music lovers gathering to witness the unveiling of the soundtrack. Tracks from the album have already started gaining traction online, with fans praising DSP’s signature style blended with fresh, thematic sounds.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, known for his grounded storytelling and emotionally rich narratives, Kuberaa marks his first collaboration with Dhanush as well as with veteran actor Nagarjuna. Interestingly, this is also the first time Dhanush and Nagarjuna are sharing screen space, adding to the buzz and curiosity around the film.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is mounted on an epic scale, with Mugafi handling its Hindi and international release. The film will release in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam – worldwide on 20th June 2025.

