Ultra Jhakaas celebrates Padma Shri Ashok Saraf with month-long 'Ashok Mama Chitrapat Mahotsav'

MUMBAI: Ashok Saraf’s influence extends far beyond cinema — he is an integral part of India’s cultural fabric and a cornerstone of Indian cinema, celebrated for his comic brilliance, heartfelt performances, and unmistakable screen presence. While he has long been an icon in Marathi films, Saraf has also made a lasting impact in mainstream Bollywood, effortlessly transitioning between genres and languages.

As he is honoured with the Padma Shri — one of India’s highest civilian awards — Ultra Jhakaas, India’s leading Regional OTT platform with over 4,000 hours of premium Marathi entertainment, proudly presents the "Ashok Mama Chitrapat Mahotsav": a heartfelt tribute to a living legend whose work has brought laughter, warmth, and humanity to generations of viewers. The festival is streaming throughout June exclusively on Ultra Jhakaas, inviting fans to revisit and celebrate the timeless performances of Padma Shri Ashok Saraf.

This special showcase curates a rich collection of Ashok Saraf’s most iconic films, already available on the platform. Featured titles include audience favourites like Ek Daav Bhutacha (1982), Aflatoon (1991), Apali Manasa (1992), Wazir (1994), Ina Meena Dika (1998), Sun Majhi Ladki (2005), and Andhali Koshimbir (2014), alongside heartfelt and humorous gems such as Aikava Te Navalach, Devghar, Painjan, Most Wanted, Konasathi Konitari, Deed Shahane, and Ya Topikhali Dadalay Kaay?

Also spotlighted are his beloved on-screen pairings with Sushma Shiromani in Gulchhadi, Fatakadi, Mosambi Narangi, and Bhannat Bhanu, which continue to delight audiences with their charm and chemistry.

“Ashok Saraf’s influence goes far beyond cinema — he’s woven into the very soul of Marathi culture. His Padma Shri is a moment of collective pride for all of us. With this festival, we honour not just an actor, but a legacy that has brought joy, laughter, and warmth to millions.” says Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

Ultra Jhakaas: The Future of Marathi OTT

As a Regional OTT platform, Ultra Jhakaas offers an extensive catalogue of iconic Marathi films, theatre productions, web series, and exclusive originals featuring legendary actors like Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Mahesh Kothare, Ramesh Deo, and Nilu Phule.

With a strong viewer base across Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and global markets like the Middle East, USA, UK, and Africa, Ultra Jhakaas maintains a high viewer retention rate of over 80%, reinforcing its growing popularity among audiences.

Ultra Jhakaas continues to push the boundaries of original and immersive storytelling. The platform is available on Android, iOS, Web, Android TV, Fire TV, Jio Store, and Cloud TV — offering unparalleled access to Marathi content at an affordable price of just Rs.199 per year or Rs.99 for three months.