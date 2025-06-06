Sabrina Carpenter opens up about new single 'Manchild' amid speculation over Barry Keoghan

MUMBAI: Ever since Sabrina Carpenter dropped her latest single “Manchild” on June 5, speculation has swirled about whether the song takes aim at a former flame — particularly actor Barry Keoghan. While Sabrina hasn’t explicitly named anyone in the lyrics, fans are convinced the track may be directed at the Saltburn star, whom she was romantically linked to in 2023 before reportedly parting ways in 2024.

Now, the 26-year-old pop sensation has finally shared some insight into the inspiration behind the song. In a new Instagram post featuring a carousel of behind-the-scenes moments from the Manchild set, Sabrina is seen wearing a white lace top and blue trousers, cradling a puppy. She revealed that she co-wrote the track “on a random Tuesday” with frequent collaborators Amy Allen and Jack Antonoff, shortly after wrapping her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet.

“It ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” she wrote. “Not only was it so fun to write, but this song became something I can look back on that will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life.”

The carousel also includes a cheerful photo of Sabrina with her co-writers, a sweet clip of her dancing with a puppy, and a final image of the dog playfully wearing a hat.

In her caption, Sabrina described Manchild as “the song embodiment of a loving eye roll” and likened it to “a never-ending road trip in the summer.” She added, “Hence why I wanted to give it to you now — so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!” She also gave a cheeky shoutout: “Thank you always and forever for listening… and thank you men for testing me!!”

Fans flooded the comments with praise. One wrote, “Sabrina be writing better diss tracks than rappers, lmao.” Another added, “Thank you, Sabrina, for saving the summer — definitely on repeat.” Others declared their obsession with the track and thanked her for releasing it just in time for the sunny season.

Despite no direct mention of Barry Keoghan, the buzz linking Manchild to their relationship continues to grow. The two first sparked dating rumors in 2023 when spotted at dinner together in Los Angeles, before reportedly ending things sometime in 2024.

Whether Manchild is a diss or just a cathartic anthem of young adulthood, Sabrina’s fans are here for it — and ready to sing it all summer long.