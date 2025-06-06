RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jun 2025 17:33 |  By RnMTeam

From PhD to playback: Charulatha Mani makes a dream comeback with AR Rahman in thug life

MUMBAI: Charulatha Mani is soaring. The acclaimed singer has just recorded her first-ever song for music maestro AR Rahman, featured in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Thug Life. Titled Anju Vanna Poove, the track marks a powerful comeback for Charulatha, who last lent her voice to a film six years ago. "This was the most exciting collaboration of my life," she beams, recalling how an unexpected email from Rahman led to an unforgettable night in the studio.

In 2019-20, while pursuing a PhD in 17th-century Italian opera at the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University in Australia, Charulatha was also running her popular Isai Payanam series on YouTube a unique musical journey that explored how classical ragas influenced film music.

Fast forward to December 2023 - during a visit to Chennai for the Margazhi season - she received a message from Rahman: "Will you come meet me today?" After wrapping up her concert, she went to his studio, assuming it would be a brief conversation. To her surprise, AR Rahman, filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and lyricist Karthik Netha were all there - and within minutes, she found herself behind the mic. "I had no idea I'd be recording that very night," she says. "But everything just clicked."

The lullaby required a delicate and soulful touch, and Charulatha's operatic training came in handy. "There's a line in the song - Kaatha Vaaraen - and Rahman sir said it needed to feel like a soul-stirring wind," she explains. To evoke that emotion, she turned to a rare vocal technique known as cantar alla gorgia, a style rooted in early Italian opera composer Claudio Monteverdi's work. "It's a subtle, throat-based vibrato - and I never imagined my PhD research would end up shaping a film song," she reflects.

Anju Vanna Poove is Charulatha's first playback number since Thandhaay from Nadigaiyar Thilagam. But she views the break as essential. "Those six years gave me space to grow, reflect, and dive deep into my musical roots," she says. "Now I'm returning with renewed purpose and this collaboration has been the perfect new beginning."

Tags
AR Rahman music Singer
Related news
 | 06 Jun 2025

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about new single 'Manchild' amid speculation over Barry Keoghan

MUMBAI: Ever since Sabrina Carpenter dropped her latest single “Manchild” on June 5, speculation has swirled about whether the song takes aim at a former flame — particularly actor Barry Keoghan.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Beyoncé opens 'Cowboy Carter' tour in London with powerful tribute to Black Country Roots

MUMBAI: Beyoncé brought the spirit of the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit to London on Thursday as she kicked off the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour with a powerful, genre-spanning performance that paid tribute to Black pioneers in country music.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

India's unsung hitmakers: The Invisible hands behind chart-topping songs still go unpaid

MUMBAI: Every hit song has a hidden side. Behind the polished vocals, viral hooks, and finely tuned beats are the silent architects of sound — the session musicians, backing vocalists, and studio instrumentalists who bring life, depth, and magic to India’s biggest hits.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Ed Sheeran's "Sapphire" is a love letter to India featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: The music video for Ed Sheeran’s latest single, “Sapphire,” is finally out — and it’s a stunning tribute to India.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Radhika Das announces nine city mega India tour

MUMBAI: Globally recognized Uk based kirtan musician and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das is set to embark on a historic nine-city tour across India this November, presenting 'Silence In Sound.' This series of immersive mantra meditation experiences, produced by EVA Live in partnership with Scope

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Radhika Das announces nine city mega India tour

MUMBAI: Globally recognized Uk based kirtan musician and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das is set to embark on a historic nine-city tour across India...read more

2
The Soundtrack to Love: 'Mile Tum' captures the essence of romance

MUMBAI: Some songs quietly find a way into your heart and “Mile Tum” by singer-songwriter Vismay Patel, is one of those. An excellent blend of...read more

3
Beyoncé opens 'Cowboy Carter' tour in London with powerful tribute to Black Country Roots

MUMBAI: Beyoncé brought the spirit of the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit to London on Thursday as she kicked off the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour...read more

4
Vismay Patel on ‘Mile Tum’: “It’s not about ticking boxes, It’s about finding the missing piece”

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with his breakout hit Pal Behta Jaaye and following it up with widely loved tracks like Dariya, Badra Bahara, and Lage...read more

5
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about new single 'Manchild' amid speculation over Barry Keoghan

MUMBAI: Ever since Sabrina Carpenter dropped her latest single “Manchild” on June 5, speculation has swirled about whether the song takes aim at a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games