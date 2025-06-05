RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jun 2025 12:28 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Vismay Patel on ‘Mile Tum’: “It’s not about ticking boxes, It’s about finding the missing piece”

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with his breakout hit Pal Behta Jaaye and following it up with widely loved tracks like Dariya, Badra Bahara, and Lage Nahi Man, singer-songwriter Vismay Patel returns with Mile Tum — a song that dives deep into emotional completeness and soulful connection.

Known for creating music that feels like a warm memory, Vismay says this track came from a place of quiet realization. “I personally feel that most of us don’t really know what we emotionally need from a partner,” he reflects. “But somewhere deep down, our soul is searching for that one person who completes our life—who fits into all the missing pieces like a puzzle.”

Staying true to his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies, Mile Tum doesn’t just tell a story — it paints a feeling. “If I had to picture it,” he adds with a smile, “it would be a grand Karan Johar scene — Shah Rukh and Kajol finally committing to their love. That’s the emotion ‘Mile Tum’ brings up for me.”

Despite his success, Vismay continues to write from a place of vulnerability. “Music is my language,” he says. “Like Hindi or Marathi. It’s how I speak. And even as I grow and evolve sonically, the thoughts behind every song — they always come from the heart.”

Over time, his bond with listeners has only grown stronger. “I don’t call them fans. I feel a real connection with them, and I believe they feel the same,” he says, speaking of the thrill he gets watching people react in real-time after a release. “Reading their comments in the first 48 hours — it melts my heart.”

As for dream collaborations or dedications, Vismay has a humble wish: “I don’t know about dedicating it to someone, but I would love to hear how Kishore Kumar would have sung it.”

Mile Tum is yet another beautiful chapter in Vismay Patel’s growing discography — a reminder that some stories don’t need elaborate words; they just need to be felt.

Tags
Vismay Patel Shah Rukh Kajol Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 05 Jun 2025

Some people are in love, some aren’t. If you’re one of these, this song, Mile Tum, is for you.

MUMBAI: Some songs quietly find a way into your heart and “Mile Tum” by singer-songwriter Vismay Patel, is one of those. An excellent blend of heartfelt lyrics and delicate melodies, this track captures the moment when love feels calm, comforting, deeply grounding - like finally coming home.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2025

Iqlipse Nova on “Saawariya”: “It’s a blend of indie soul, commercial sound, and classical magic”

MUMBAI: With “Saawariya,” singer-songwriter Iqlipse Nova steps into new sonic territory while staying true to his deeply emotive style.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

Nicole Croisille, iconic French singer and voice behind a man and a woman, dies at 88

MUMBAI: French singer, dancer, and actress Nicole Croisille, best known globally for her unforgettable contributions to the 1966 film A Man and a Woman, has passed away at the age of 88.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

Eminem sues Meta for $109 Million over alleged copyright infringement of 243 songs

MUMBAI: Eminem is taking on social media giant Meta in a major legal battle.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan claps back at critics: "I'm the Best Singer, jealousy won't stop me"

MUMBAI: Social media sensation and self-declared singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has fired back at criticism surrounding his music and rising fame, boldly declaring himself as “the best singer” and brushing off detractors as envious.

read more

RnM Biz

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Vismay Patel on ‘Mile Tum’: “It’s not about ticking boxes, It’s about finding the missing piece”

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with his breakout hit Pal Behta Jaaye and following it up with widely loved tracks like Dariya, Badra Bahara, and Lage...read more

2
Iqlipse Nova on “Saawariya”: “It’s a blend of indie soul, commercial sound, and classical magic”

MUMBAI: With “Saawariya,” singer-songwriter Iqlipse Nova steps into new sonic territory while staying true to his deeply emotive style. Known for...read more

3
Some people are in love, some aren’t. If you’re one of these, this song, Mile Tum, is for you.

MUMBAI: Some songs quietly find a way into your heart and “Mile Tum” by singer-songwriter Vismay Patel, is one of those. An excellent blend of...read more

4
Mumbai star arrives in Delhi with a theatrical celebration of dreams and dance

New Delhi: Aadyam Theatre, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, proudly brings its most vibrant production yet to the capital — The Dragon Rose...read more

5
Historic first: Candlelight debuts at Mumbai's hidden gothic gem - Afghan Church

MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight is breaking new ground by bringing its signature multi-sensory concert experience to one of Mumbai's most revered...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games