The Soundtrack to Love: 'Mile Tum' captures the essence of romance

MUMBAI: Some songs quietly find a way into your heart and “Mile Tum” by singer-songwriter Vismay Patel, is one of those. An excellent blend of heartfelt lyrics and delicate melodies, this track captures the moment when love feels calm, comforting, deeply grounding - like finally coming home.

Penned and sung by Vismay Patel, composed by Vismay and Shrey Gupta, and produced by Vismay Shrey and Nabeel Zubair, ‘Mile Tum’ captures the rare moment when the right person walks into your life, and suddenly, all the scattered pieces fall into place.

"’Mile Tum’ is about finding that one person who makes life feel less scattered and the stillness that comes after the chaos,” shares Vismay Patel while talking about the inspiration. It's that moment when you realise you’ve found the one - it’s simple, easy and comforting. This track comes from a personal place. I wanted to try and put into words the feeling of finally being okay and finding peace. I hope Mile Tum offers a silent moment of calm and a reminder that love doesn’t have to be loud to feel true.”

A combination of soft pop and indie soul, Mile Tum is main character energy with a side of low-key heartbreak, if you’ve not found love yet. But it also gives hope because when you find the right person, the love will sound like this song. His discography keeps growing, and so does the emotional damage (in the best way). So go on, close your eyes, hit play, and let ‘Mile Tum’ soundtrack your softest moments.

Listen to Mile Tum by Vismay Patel here: http://smi.lnk.to/MileTum