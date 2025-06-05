RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jun 2025 12:35 |  By RnMTeam

The Soundtrack to Love: 'Mile Tum' captures the essence of romance

MUMBAI: Some songs quietly find a way into your heart and “Mile Tum” by singer-songwriter Vismay Patel, is one of those. An excellent blend of heartfelt lyrics and delicate melodies, this track captures the moment when love feels calm, comforting, deeply grounding - like finally coming home.

Penned and sung by Vismay Patel, composed by Vismay and Shrey Gupta, and produced by Vismay Shrey and Nabeel Zubair, ‘Mile Tum’ captures the rare moment when the right person walks into your life, and suddenly, all the scattered pieces fall into place.

"’Mile Tum’ is about finding that one person who makes life feel less scattered and the stillness that comes after the chaos,” shares Vismay Patel while talking about the inspiration. It's that moment when you realise you’ve found the one - it’s simple, easy and comforting. This track comes from a personal place. I wanted to try and put into words the feeling of finally being okay and finding peace. I hope Mile Tum offers a silent moment of calm and a reminder that love doesn’t have to be loud to feel true.”

A combination of soft pop and indie soul, Mile Tum is main character energy with a side of low-key heartbreak, if you’ve not found love yet. But it also gives hope because when you find the right person, the love will sound like this song. His discography keeps growing, and so does the emotional damage (in the best way). So go on, close your eyes, hit play, and let ‘Mile Tum’ soundtrack your softest moments.

Listen to Mile Tum by Vismay Patel here: http://smi.lnk.to/MileTum

Tags
Vismay Patel Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 05 Jun 2025

Ultra Jhakaas celebrates Padma Shri Ashok Saraf with month-long 'Ashok Mama Chitrapat Mahotsav'

MUMBAI: Ashok Saraf’s influence extends far beyond cinema — he is an integral part of India’s cultural fabric and a cornerstone of Indian cinema, celebrated for his comic brilliance, heartfelt performances, and unmistakable screen presence.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2025

Hectik reigns supreme! Shubhankar lifts the crown of Amazon MX Player's Realme Hip Hop India S2

MUMBAI: The battle for the crown reached its ultimate thrilling conclusion as Shubhankar aka Hectik emerged as the winner of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon’s free streaming service, Amazon MX Player.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2025

Adnan Sami plays cupid! 'Aao Na' brings romance, rekindled love and Asha Bhosle's magic, featuring Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: Love is never just black and white; it’s playful, unpredictable, and sometimes, it just needs the right song. With Adnan Sami’s signature charm and Asha Bhosle’s timeless voice, Aao Na is a melody that understands the language of the heart — and speaks it fluently.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2025

Sony Music India partners with The Hello Group to Create THG India

MUMBAI: Sony Music India today announced a strategic joint venture with LA-based global entertainment powerhouse, The Hello Group (THG), to form THG India.

read more
 | 05 Jun 2025

Back by demand: Aadyam Theatre's Mumbai Star adds another show to it's Mumbai comeback

MUMBAI: Aadyam Theatre, a storytelling initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, brings its most ambitious and sonically rich production, The Dragon Rose Project’s Mumbai Star — a vibrant dance musical — to its namesake city.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Historic first: Candlelight debuts at Mumbai's hidden gothic gem - Afghan Church

MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight is breaking new ground by bringing its signature multi-sensory concert experience to one of Mumbai's most revered...read more

2
Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5...read more

3
YUNG SAMMY & BBB fuse car culture with futuristic AI in game-changing new track 'Top Boys'

MUMBAI: South Asian rap frontrunner YUNG SAMMY and celebrated fire-spitter BBB have joined forces to release their highly anticipated single, ‘Top...read more

4
"You're Going to Love the Background Score of Kuberaa," Says Rockstar DSP at the Grand Audio Launch in Chennai

MUMBAI: The energy was electric at the grand audio launch of the highly anticipated film Kuberaa, held in Chennai, where acclaimed music director...read more

5
Back by demand: Aadyam Theatre's Mumbai Star adds another show to it's Mumbai comeback

MUMBAI: Aadyam Theatre, a storytelling initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, brings its most ambitious and sonically rich production, The Dragon...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games