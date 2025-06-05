Iqlipse Nova on “Saawariya”: “It’s a blend of indie soul, commercial sound, and classical magic”

MUMBAI: With “Saawariya,” singer-songwriter Iqlipse Nova steps into new sonic territory while staying true to his deeply emotive style. Known for hits like “Khwab” and “Mera Safar,” Iqlipse brings a dreamlike quality to everything he touches — and Saawariya is no exception, though this time, it comes with a twist.

“I’d been wanting to write something more commercial for a while, but the spark just wasn’t there,” he recalls. That changed when he stumbled upon Daku by Badshah. “I loved the sound, and when I looked up the producer — it was Hiten. I was instantly drawn to his work, so I just DMed him.”

A chance meeting in Mumbai with Hiten led to a spontaneous studio session. “I knew the vibe I was after — dreamy but with that mainstream edge. We composed the melodies up to the pre-chorus, and then Hiten suggested adding a female vocal.” At first, Iqlipse was unsure — but fate had other plans.

“Outside the studio, someone was doing riyaz. It was Bandana — a trained classical singer visiting our friend’s house. We called her in, and the moment she sang, it was magic. Her voice added this beautiful classical layer that tied it all together.”

The result is a track that blends Iqlipse’s signature introspection with lush commercial production and a subtle touch of classical elegance.

When it comes to writing lyrics that resonate so universally, Iqlipse says it all begins with honesty.

“I always write from personal experience — whether it’s something I’ve gone through or someone close to me has. The interesting thing is, the more specific and vulnerable I get, the more people seem to connect.”

According to him, emotions like love, longing, and hope are universally felt, even if the stories differ. That truth is what gives his songs their raw relatability.

Reflecting on his relationship with listeners, Iqlipse admits that it’s both grounding and inspiring.

“There’s this give and take. Sometimes I surprise them with something new; sometimes they surprise me with how they react.”

He adds that it’s this evolving dynamic that pushes him to stay authentic while still exploring new ground:

“I could keep making what’s worked before, but that’s not why I do this. I want to grow, and I want my audience to grow with me.”

With Saawariya, Iqlipse Nova delivers a track that marks a creative shift while keeping his emotional core intact — a risk he took with open arms and a full heart.