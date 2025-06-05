Hectik reigns supreme! Shubhankar lifts the crown of Amazon MX Player's Realme Hip Hop India S2

MUMBAI: The battle for the crown reached its ultimate thrilling conclusion as Shubhankar aka Hectik emerged as the winner of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon’s free streaming service, Amazon MX Player. With judges Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora at the helm, this season has been a true celebration of grit, individuality, and the boundless spirit of hip hop. With its growing popularity, the show has consistently ranked among the most-watched streaming originals every week, with its intense face-offs, raw talent, and unpredictable twists. Taking the finale to a crescendo were the lead artists of the upcoming flick, Metro…In Dino, Sara Ali Khan and Adtiya Roy Kapur, as they were present to cheer on the champions and promote the movie, slated to release on 4th July 2025.

In a finale brimming with adrenaline and artistry, Shubhankar outshone formidable finalists Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool, each of whom brought their own signature styles to the stage. With his explosive energy and unmatched command over the KRUMP style, Shubhankar owned the stage and raised the winner’s belt in a moment that was nothing short of electric. Now with the trophy in hand, Shubhankar is looking beyond just dance stages. Determined to take krump to new spaces, he plans to explore new arenas— from reality shows to acting in films, theatre, and web series, paving the way for greater recognition of the genre and showcasing the limitless reach of his artistry.

Elated on being crowned as the winner, Shubhankar said, “My journey at Hip Hop India S2 has been incredible and something that I’ll never forget. Having Remo sir and Malaika ma’am guiding me throughout is something that will always be close to my heart. KRUMP taught me to move with purpose and speak without words. I’m grateful to everyone who saw that in me. Now it’s time to take KRUMP places it’s never been.”

Praising his journey, Judge Remo D’Souza shared, “Shubhankar brought a new language to the stage. His KRUMP performances weren’t just powerful, they were honest, intense, and unforgettable. That’s what hip hop is all about— channeling who you are into your art. Week after week, he performed like he had something to prove, and today he proved it to the entire nation.”

Judge Malaika Arora added, “From the very beginning, there was a fire in Shubhankar that you couldn’t ignore. His style, presence, and commitment to KRUMP made every performance a moment. He didn’t just perform, he told stories, and he made you feel magical. Watching him evolve the artist he is today has been truly inspiring—and I believe this is only the beginning for him.”

Sharing his thoughts, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 has been such a cool glimpse into how far Indian hip-hop has come. Being part of the finale was a great experience — and seeing a true champion, full of passion.”

Adding to this, Sara Ali Khan shared, “The energy tonight at the finale of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 was phenomenal! Every performer brought their best to the stage, I am inspired by their fearlessness and ability to express themselves in such a bold and courageous manner. Congratulations to Shubhankar and to Amazon MX Player for yet another successful season of the show."

Don’t miss a beat of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2, as the entire season is now available to stream on Amazon MX Player, accessible on the Amazon Shopping App, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.