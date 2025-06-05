Back by demand: Aadyam Theatre's Mumbai Star adds another show to it's Mumbai comeback

MUMBAI: Aadyam Theatre, a storytelling initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, brings its most ambitious and sonically rich production, The Dragon Rose Project’s Mumbai Star — a vibrant dance musical — to its namesake city. After the blockbuster Mumbai run, the show will be coming back to the city of dreams due to a massive response. Apart from its regular runs on July 12th and July 13th, 2025, at NCPA’s iconic auditoriums, Jamshed Bhabha Theatre and Tata Theatre, this new run comes bearing a bonanza for the theatre enthusiasts. An additional show on July 11th, 2025, has been added due to the increasing demand for the visual spectacle of the season.

Originally written by Devika Shahani, the production is directed by Nadir Khan and choreographed by Avantika Bahl with contributions from guest choreographers, including Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Vidushi Uma Dogra, Krutika Mehta, and Vivaran Dhasman. What binds this sprawling Dance Musical together is the razor-sharp choreography, fantastic performances, beautiful staging, and the transcendent power of music to narrate a tale of dreams, determination, and destiny.

At the heart of this story is Dev, a spirited dancer from a quaint coastal town in Maharashtra, who arrives in Mumbai with a little more than his mother's dream and a burning passion to make it big. He auditions for Mumbai Star, a dance competition that could change the trajectory of his life. Life in the spotlight nudges him into a web of blinding lights, fame, and heartbreak. But at this fateful intersection, he forges a powerful bond with his mentor, who acts as his moral compass.

The musical maverick behind the 19-track original score for the album is Dhruv Ghanekar, with Ishitta Arun penning the lyrics. The album is an eclectic mix of genres of songs that play an important role at every juncture of the story. From orchestral overtures and folk percussion to hip hop and soaring ballads, the studio version of the album features celebrated artists like Sunidhi Chauhan, Kunal Ganjawala, Nakash Aziz, Stony Psyko, and Ravi Chary. Their music enlivens the stage with the dynamic dance sequences executed by a powerhouse ensemble of performers, who embody each track with stunning precision, expression, and theatrical flair.

The cast features a stellar line-up of artists, including Avenav Mukherjee, Abhishek Choksi, Arushi Nigam, and Jayesh Sarange, with associate choreographer Surabhi Andrade and others, with Rajit Kapur and Srishti Srivastava lending a powerful theatrical frame as narrators who guide the story as it unfolds.

Speaking about Mumbai Star, the producer and original writer Devika Shahani said, “It’s been an exhilarating opening for ‘Mumbai Star’ with Aadyam Theatre this season! The show - originally commissioned by Min-On founded by my mentor Daisaku Ikeda - was born out of the desire to tell the story of mentor and disciple through dance and music. This exceptional team of people has brought this story to life in a way I could never have imagined! I’m excited to continue this journey with Mumbai Star backed by Aadyam Theatre as we return to Mumbai which is the place where we built the show originally.”

Nadir Khan, Director of Mumbai Star and Co-Programming Consultant for the seventh season of Aadyam Theatre added, “The recognition and inclusion of Dance as a vital member of the Performing Arts is a wonderful addition to the Aadyam Theatre umbrella. We are very hopeful that with this small step, the Dance industry will have one more avenue that will allow it to continue to innovate, grow and contribute to the rich and diverse landscape of the Performing Arts we love so much. We’re extremely happy that the response Mumbai Star received over the opening weekend was so strong that Aadyam Theatre has seen fit to add an extra show for our return to Mumbai in July at the NCPA. The show is high-quality, accessible, unpretentious, joyous and exhilarating. It respects and cherishes the traditional but is also loudly and proudly announcing that Modern India has a strong and clear identity of its own. It's a simple story, told with soul and energy, all while rooting itself in a compelling theatrical narrative that weaves different styles of storytelling together - music, dance, movement and theatre. It’s a great evening out for anyone - children included!”

Originally produced as a project by the Min-On Concert Association, Tokyo, Japan, with The Dragon Rose Project staging the show, Mumbai Star is a musical ode to the nurturing power that the city of Mumbai holds. A city of chaos, contrasts, and beauty, a magnet attracting thousands of dreamers.

Aadyam Theatre has always championed bold and original Indian voices. With its seventh season, it is pushing the envelope of creativity through curated theatrical experiences that are immersive, indelible, and rooted in the ethos of contemporary culture. With its second Mumbai run, Mumbai Star will yet again display the spectacle that oozes rhythm, roar, and a reverence for one of its main characters, the city.