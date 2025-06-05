Adnan Sami plays cupid! 'Aao Na' brings romance, rekindled love and Asha Bhosle's magic, featuring Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: Love is never just black and white; it’s playful, unpredictable, and sometimes, it just needs the right song. With Adnan Sami’s signature charm and Asha Bhosle’s timeless voice, Aao Na is a melody that understands the language of the heart — and speaks it fluently.
Marking Adnan Sami’s grand musical comeback with T-Series, Aao Na fuses retro Indian sounds with clean, modern production — a timeless blend of tablas, drums, guitars and synths that brings out both nostalgia and freshness. The song, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, radiates romance, rhythm and the thrill of second chances, wrapped in Sami’s heartfelt composition and Asha Bhosle’s vintage-but-hip charm.
Speaking about the song, Adnan Sami shares:
"I wanted Aao Na to be an upbeat, light-hearted love song that captures the essence of relationships; the ups, the downs, and the little gestures that make all the difference. Working with Asha ji again was an absolute honour, and making my comeback with T-Series feels like coming home."
A song that feels like a warm hug, Aao Na isn’t just about falling in love — it’s about staying in it, through the laughter, the longing, and everything in between.
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more
MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more
MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more
MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more
MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight is breaking new ground by bringing its signature multi-sensory concert experience to one of Mumbai's most revered...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5...read more
MUMBAI: South Asian rap frontrunner YUNG SAMMY and celebrated fire-spitter BBB have joined forces to release their highly anticipated single, ‘Top...read more
MUMBAI: The energy was electric at the grand audio launch of the highly anticipated film Kuberaa, held in Chennai, where acclaimed music director...read more
MUMBAI: Aadyam Theatre, a storytelling initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, brings its most ambitious and sonically rich production, The Dragon...read more