Adnan Sami plays cupid! 'Aao Na' brings romance, rekindled love and Asha Bhosle's magic, featuring Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: Love is never just black and white; it’s playful, unpredictable, and sometimes, it just needs the right song. With Adnan Sami’s signature charm and Asha Bhosle’s timeless voice, Aao Na is a melody that understands the language of the heart — and speaks it fluently.

Marking Adnan Sami’s grand musical comeback with T-Series, Aao Na fuses retro Indian sounds with clean, modern production — a timeless blend of tablas, drums, guitars and synths that brings out both nostalgia and freshness. The song, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, radiates romance, rhythm and the thrill of second chances, wrapped in Sami’s heartfelt composition and Asha Bhosle’s vintage-but-hip charm.

Speaking about the song, Adnan Sami shares:

"I wanted Aao Na to be an upbeat, light-hearted love song that captures the essence of relationships; the ups, the downs, and the little gestures that make all the difference. Working with Asha ji again was an absolute honour, and making my comeback with T-Series feels like coming home."

A song that feels like a warm hug, Aao Na isn’t just about falling in love — it’s about staying in it, through the laughter, the longing, and everything in between.