RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jun 2025 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Patron Tequila joins forces with Punjabi music powerhouse Karan Aujla, for an iconic collaboration

MUMBAI: Patron Tequila, the world’s number one super-premium tequila1, continues its pursuit of excellence by joining forces for a global partnership with Karan Aujla, one of the most influential voices in the music industry today. Embodying the essence of bold ambition and artistic mastery, this collaboration is a celebration of those who push boundaries, redefine their craft, and reach for new heights.

As part of this journey, PATRÓN proudly introduces PATRÓN EL ALTO to India, a tequila that represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and innovation. This milestone marks the beginning of a bold partnership with Karan, uniting two forces driven by creativity, ambition and a shared commitment to excellence. 

Video Link : PATRON x Karan Aujla

Like PATRÓN, Karan embodies bold innovation. Karan is winning in the music world as he reaches for new heights while scoring record numbers, including widespread global popularity and immense reach. His music blends traditional Punjabi sounds with Western influences of R&B, pop and hip-hop in a way that pushes the limits and breaks barriers; he has been heralded as a groundbreaking artist in his genre. The partnership kicks off with a landmark launch event in Mumbai on June 6.

From exclusive content shot at the brand’s home, Hacienda PATRÓN, to year-long brand storytelling across social platforms, influencer collaborations and culture moments woven into Karan’s lifestyle and touring, this collaboration is designed to resonate deeply and aspirationally. PATRÓN and Karan celebrate those who relentlessly pursue greatness — making this partnership the perfect fit for introducing PATRÓN EL ALTO to India and other regions in Asia, Middle East and Africa (“AMEA”), where bold ambition and craftsmanship are championed.   

The launch of PATRÓN EL ALTO is also a major highlight at Mumbai and Delhi airports in May and June 2025. With over 40,000 new passports issued every day and airline connectivity opening up new routes to popular destinations including Thailand, Vietnam and Dubai, Indian consumers are travelling abroad like never before. With a CAGR of c. 15%, the travel retail market in India is the fastest growing globally and is expected to almost double in size from c.US$0.75bn in 2024-2025 to c. US$1.5bn by 2029-20305. Airport shopping is a popular start to their trip and the luxury travel retail market in India is the fastest growing globally, creating a prime shop window for consumers to enjoy discovering PATRÓN EL ALTO through this cultural collaboration.

At PATRÓN, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence—crafting tequila with an uncompromising commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation,” said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. “Karan Aujla’s journey—from breaking barriers in the music industry to becoming a global icon—embodies the same ambition and pioneering spirit that defines PATRÓN EL ALTO. This collaboration is a celebration of those who push boundaries, challenge conventions, and continuously strive for greater heights.”

“Success isn’t instant—it’s built over years of dedication, perseverance, and passion,” said Karan Aujla. “That’s why PATRÓN speaks to me. It’s about staying true to your craft as you play by your own rules. I’m proud to collaborate with a brand that embodies this pursuit of excellence and is part of truly unforgettable moments.”

What sets PATRÓN EL ALTO apart is its exceptional level of craftsmanship. Made from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, this tequila is a masterfully blended combination of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas – each aged to perfection. Crafted in small batches using just three ingredients—agave, water, and yeast—PATRÓN EL ALTO exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and precision. Now available in select premium outlets across India, PATRÓN EL ALTO is offering connoisseurs an opportunity to experience a new pinnacle of taste and refinement.

Tags
Patron Tequila Karan Aujla music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Jun 2025

Nicole Croisille, iconic French singer and voice behind a man and a woman, dies at 88

MUMBAI: French singer, dancer, and actress Nicole Croisille, best known globally for her unforgettable contributions to the 1966 film A Man and a Woman, has passed away at the age of 88.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

Eminem sues Meta for $109 Million over alleged copyright infringement of 243 songs

MUMBAI: Eminem is taking on social media giant Meta in a major legal battle.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan claps back at critics: "I'm the Best Singer, jealousy won't stop me"

MUMBAI: Social media sensation and self-declared singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has fired back at criticism surrounding his music and rising fame, boldly declaring himself as “the best singer” and brushing off detractors as envious.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis: "I need to process it, and I need a hug"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jessie J has revealed she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, opening up in a candid Instagram video about the emotional weight of the news and her plans to undergo surgery after her upcoming performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball at London’s W

read more
 | 04 Jun 2025

From Mic to Majesty: RJ Tamannaa Slays in Regal Bridal Look

MUMBAI: The world of bridal fashion has a new icon—RJ Tamannaa, the radiant Miss India Glam 2025 Runner-Up, who is making waves with her latest regal-inspired bridal photoshoot.

read more

RnM Biz

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Nicole Croisille, iconic French singer and voice behind a man and a woman, dies at 88

MUMBAI: French singer, dancer, and actress Nicole Croisille, best known globally for her unforgettable contributions to the 1966 film A Man and a...read more

2
Roskilde Festival presents this year's Art and Activism programme

MUMBAI: In recent years, art and activism have become an increasingly central part of the programme at Roskilde Festival – the independent, non-...read more

3
Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5...read more

4
Watch: Nora Fatehi got American pop-star Ciara to do the iconic Saki hookstep! A power collab that took over the internet

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time. In a video posted by Nora that’s...read more

5
Eminem sues Meta for $109 Million over alleged copyright infringement of 243 songs

MUMBAI: Eminem is taking on social media giant Meta in a major legal battle. The rapper’s publishing company, Eight Mile Style, has filed a lawsuit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games