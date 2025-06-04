Nicole Croisille, iconic French singer and voice behind a man and a woman, dies at 88

MUMBAI: French singer, dancer, and actress Nicole Croisille, best known globally for her unforgettable contributions to the 1966 film A Man and a Woman, has passed away at the age of 88.

Her agent, Jacques Metges, confirmed to AFP that Croisille died in Paris during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

"She fought with immense strength and courage until the very end," he said.

Croisille's voice became internationally recognized through her performances on the soundtrack of Claude Lelouch's A Man and a Woman, especially her soulful solo "Today It's You" and several tender duets. The film and its music achieved global acclaim, with the soundtrack remaining a defining piece of French cinema history.

In France, Croisille held a cherished place in the hearts of listeners throughout the 1970s with beloved hits like "Telephone-moi" (Call Me), "Parlez-moi de lui" (Tell Me About Him), and "Une femme avec toi" (A Woman With You).

In a 2017 interview with Paris Match, Croisille reflected on her career, saying:

"I have only sung love songs, and I know what I have given people."