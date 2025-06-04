From Mic to Majesty: RJ Tamannaa Slays in Regal Bridal Look

MUMBAI: The world of bridal fashion has a new icon—RJ Tamannaa, the radiant Miss India Glam 2025 Runner-Up, who is making waves with her latest regal-inspired bridal photoshoot. Dressed in a magnificently embroidered lehenga, she exudes the elegance and power of a modern-day queen, flawlessly blending traditional charm with contemporary confidence.
Watch Her Royal Look Come to Life: Makeup Photoshoot Reel
Tamannaa, already a well-known voice as a professional Radio Jockey, is steadily becoming a prominent face in the digital and fashion space. Her journey has been nothing short of remarkable—crowned Miss Haryana 2023 and winner of Miss India’s Best Talent 2024, she’s a true example of talent meeting tenacity.
Now turning her creative energy toward content creation, Tamannaa is actively building her YouTube channel, offering fans a closer, more personal look into her vibrant world, inspiring journey, and behind-the-scenes life.
With her signature style and unstoppable spirit, RJ Tamannaa is clearly on a path toward becoming one of the most dynamic influencers of her generation.
