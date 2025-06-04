Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis: "I need to process it, and I need a hug"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jessie J has revealed she’s been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, opening up in a candid Instagram video about the emotional weight of the news and her plans to undergo surgery after her upcoming performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The 37-year-old “Price Tag” hitmaker shared that she’s been “in and out of tests” recently and wanted to go public to process her diagnosis and connect with others going through similar battles.

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early,” she said, attempting to stay positive while still processing the reality of her diagnosis.

With her signature humor still intact, Jessie added lightheartedly:

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job,”

“I’m going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I’ll come back with massive tits and more music.”

The Essex-born artist, who gave birth to her first child in 2023, explained that publicly sharing the news was as much about her own healing as it was about raising awareness.

“I just wanted to be open and share it… I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love, support and stories.”

In a vulnerable moment, Jessie J admitted:

“Honestly, I need to process it, and I need a hug.”

She received an outpouring of love in the comments, including heartfelt messages from Rita Ora, who wrote:

“You’re literally my favourite person and I’m praying for you… My mother had it, and I know how mentally tough this is — I’m here for you.”

Support also poured in from Leona Lewis, Gaby Roslin, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, and Wretch 32.

Jessie J has faced multiple health challenges in the past — including a heart condition diagnosed in childhood, a teenage stroke, temporary hearing loss from Ménière’s disease in 2020, and, more recently, diagnoses of ADHD and OCD.

Despite her health setbacks, the singer continues to pursue her music career with passion. She recently revealed to BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills that she turned down a major role on Broadway as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, saying:

“My son was too young and I just couldn’t. I will do it at some point — I was so proud that I got it.”

Jessie’s story is a reminder of the strength it takes to face life’s curveballs with honesty, humor, and heart. As she puts it:

“You’ve loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don’t want this to be any different.”