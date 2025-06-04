RadioandMusic
04 Jun 2025

Historic first: Candlelight debuts at Mumbai's hidden gothic gem - Afghan Church

MUMBAI: Live Your City, Candlelight is breaking new ground by bringing its signature multi-sensory concert experience to one of Mumbai's most revered and architecturally stunning venues – the Afghan Church – for the very first time on June 6th.

This isn't just another concert – it's a milestone. The Live Your City- Candlelight team is venturing into uncharted territory, transforming the sacred halls of the Afghan Church into an enchanting musical sanctuary illuminated by thousands of candles with three spectacular programs: Candlelight: Queen Vs. ABBA, Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay and Candlelight: Tribute to the Beatles, all of them played by local musicians such as the renowned pianist Jay Parte.

For decades, the Afghan Church has stood as one of Mumbai's hidden architectural gems, its Gothic Revival beauty largely unseen by the masses. Now, music lovers will experience this magnificent heritage structure like never before.

The Afghan Church isn't just a location – it's a journey through time. Built in the 1840s, this Gothic masterpiece has witnessed Mumbai's transformation from colonial port to modern metropolis. The soaring arches, intricate stonework, and timeless elegance create the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable musical experience.

This is your invitation to be among the first to experience something truly extraordinary. Get ready, Mumbai, to see the Afghan Church like never before – brought to you by Live Your City's Candlelight series.

Check out the programming below:
Candlelight: Queen Vs. ABBA
Venue: Afghan Church
Dates and Times: June 6th (Time- 19:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: Piano - Jay Parte
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1199 onwards

Candlelight: Tribute to Coldplay
Venue: Afghan Church
Dates and Times: June 6th (Time- 21:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: Piano - Jay Parte
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1199 onwards

Candlelight: Tribute to the Beatles
Venue: Afghan Church
Dates and Times: July 4th (Time- 19:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: Piano - To be revealed!
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1199 onwards

