News |  04 Jun 2025 18:07

Eminem sues Meta for $109 Million over alleged copyright infringement of 243 songs

MUMBAI: Eminem is taking on social media giant Meta in a major legal battle.

The rapper’s publishing company, Eight Mile Style, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms—parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp—alleging unauthorized use and reproduction of 243 copyrighted tracks from his catalog.

According to court documents filed on May 30 and obtained by E! News on June 3, the complaint accuses Meta of infringing on Eminem’s copyrights through features like Original Audio and Reels, which, the lawsuit claims, “allow and encourage users to steal music for video content without proper licensing or credit.”

The filing states that Meta’s actions have led to a loss in the value of Eminem’s music rights and profits. As compensation, the Grammy-winning artist is seeking over $109 million in damages, either through lost revenue or statutory damages—$150,000 per infringed song across the platforms.

This bold move signals Eminem’s determination to defend his creative rights against even the biggest names in tech.

