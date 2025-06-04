RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  04 Jun 2025 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan claps back at critics: "I'm the Best Singer, jealousy won't stop me"

MUMBAI: Social media sensation and self-declared singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has fired back at criticism surrounding his music and rising fame, boldly declaring himself as “the best singer” and brushing off detractors as envious.

In a recent appearance on a local television show, Khan addressed ongoing backlash from both within and outside Pakistan’s music industry.

“They don’t consider me a singer, and that’s fine—I know who I am,” he said confidently.

Khan claimed many singers, musicians, and anchors in Pakistan refuse to acknowledge his work because of what he calls professional jealousy and ego.

“Some of them won’t even attend events where I’m featured. It’s their arrogance. I make my own music and I’m proud of it, whether people accept it or not.”

The unconventional artist became an internet phenomenon through his quirky, self-produced videos that quickly went viral, with his track Bado Badi stirring both attention and backlash. Defending the song, he asserted:

“My version is nothing like the original. Noor Jehan and Mumtaz didn’t become famous because of it. My song is for women—unique and fresh. People are just making pointless noise.”

Despite waves of online trolling and ridicule, Khan remains unfazed.

“People keep asking me silly questions. But I’m doing what makes me happy. Their criticism doesn’t affect me one bit.”

Khan recently released a patriotic track titled Meray Watan Meray Chaman on May 14 via his official YouTube and Instagram channels. The song, launched amid heightened Pakistan-India tensions, was described as a tribute to national unity and pride.

True to form, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan continues to march to the beat of his own drum—controversial, confident, and completely undeterred by his critics.

