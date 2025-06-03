RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jun 2025 20:47 |  By RnMTeam

"We are bringing back the essence of old melody with 'Saiyaara'", Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release its much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and promises to bring a fresh, intense love story to audiences around the world.

The title track, Saiyaara, is a heartfelt collaboration between composer Tanishk Bagchi, and co-composer Arsalan Abdullah and Faheem Nizami. Following the teaser drop of the title song, fans have shown great excitement, praising its soulful vibe and nostalgic touch. The full track is set to release on June 3, 2025, adding to the growing anticipation around the film.

“It is my first association with YRF. The name Saiyaara was given by Mohit Suri sir, although the song had a different name when we first started composing it. When I played the song for Mohit sir for the first time, he absolutely loved it and so did the YRF team. I had a strong feeling that this song would mark the beginning of a new era of romance. Saiyaara is the only song that was part of the film right from the start. Since I was involved in the film from the beginning, the song blended perfectly with the story. Mohit sir guided the entire concept of the song, and we worked closely to shape its sound. It was a beautiful collaboration between me, Faheem, and Arsalan. This song is just the beginning of a new genre and we’re bringing back the essence of old melodies, with something fresh and original,” shared Tanishk Bagchi.

The production of the track was led by Tanishk and his dedicated team, with guitarist Kalyan adding an extra layer of depth and emotion. While Tanishk, Arsalan, and Fahim have been working together for over two years, Saiyaara marks their first official release as a trio and the start of an exciting musical chapter.

With its blend of soulful music and a moving storyline, Saiyaara is poised to redefine modern romance in Bollywood. As the release date draws near, excitement continues to build for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

