News |  03 Jun 2025 14:27 |  By RnMTeam

Watch: Nora Fatehi got American pop-star Ciara to do the iconic Saki hookstep! A power collab that took over the internet

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time. In a video posted by Nora that’s setting social media on fire, the global sensation got none other than American star Ciara to do the iconic Saki Saki hookstep, a move that has become synonymous with Nora’s fierce on-screen presence. The unexpected collab is being hailed as a cultural crossover moment for the ages.

Ciara, best known for her chart-topping hits Level Up, How We Roll, 1, 2 Step, and Goodies, is a Grammy-winning R&B and pop artist who’s dominated global music charts. Watching her embrace Bollywood with full energy and match Nora’s dynamic choreography isn’t just an Internet-breaking moment - it’s a testament to how music and dance can unify cultures across continents.

Posting the video on her social media, Nora captioned it: "So I just got my girl @ciara doing the iconic Saki Saki hookstep.. this is Insane Shes such a fun beautiful soul! Cant wait to jam with u again
Guys should we drop a Song together next?
#dancewithnora"

This electrifying collab with Ciara comes hot on the heels of Nora’s stunning appearance at the American Music Awards (AMAs), where she turned heads in a custom Tom Ford ensemble. From ruling international carpets to performing alongside global artists like Jason Derulo for their hit Snake (which has already garnered over 130 million views), Nora continues to prove that her talent knows no borders.

What makes this moment even more iconic is the history behind the Saki Saki choreography. When the song was released five years ago, it broke the internet and shook the industry with its powerful choreography and bold execution - quickly becoming a defining moment in Bollywood pop culture. The signature hookstep, performed by Nora, became a global viral trend on TikTok and Instagram, with thousands across the world attempting the challenging move using the hashtag #DanceWithNora. Nora was praised globally for the precision and power in her performance, which inspired dancers and fans worldwide. The track is about to hit 1 billion views, solidifying its place in pop culture history.

Known for breaking barriers and embracing global influences, Nora Fatehi has consistently made headlines for her international collaborations, viral hits, and unforgettable red carpet moments. On the acting front, she’s making waves with her recent role as Ayesha Dhondi in The Royals, including Be Happy and is all set to headline the upcoming Kanchana 4.

