Singer Aashima Mahajan talks about her experience working with AR Rahman on 'Jinguchaa' in 'Thug Life'

MUMBAI: The multifaceted singer Aashima Mahajan is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of the recently unveiled music album from Thug Life, directed by the esteemed Mani Ratnam and starring the iconic Kamal Haasan. Among the standout tracks, the groovy wedding anthem ‘Jinguchaa’ has especially piqued audience interest. The song features the powerful vocals of Aashima Mahajan, who has sung both the Hindi and Telugu versions, with music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman.

‘Jinguchaa’ is a vibrant and celebratory song that has captivated audiences with its infectious energy, star-studded visuals, and, most notably, the powerful vocals behind it. Aashima Mahajan shares the vocals with powerhouse singers Sukhwinder Singh, Ronkini Gupta & Vaishali Samant, adding to the festive spirit of this foot-tapping number. With lyrics penned by Kamal Haasan himself and lively dance performances by Silambarasan TR, Sanya Malhotra, and Kamal Haasan, ‘Jinguchaa’ is a high-octane celebration of joy and togetherness. The word ‘Jinguchaa’ itself translates to ‘celebrations’, perfectly capturing the essence of the track. Both the Hindi and Tamil versions of the album have resonated deeply with listeners, dominating music charts across various platforms.

After the humongous commercial success of the song and the collaboration with A.R. Rahman, Aashima Mahajan shared with excitement, “It’s incredibly rewarding to be part of such a beautiful and globally acclaimed project, especially with maestros like A.R. Rahman and Mani Ratnam were involved. I feel truly overwhelmed to see that the track is still trending and receiving so much love from audiences. My heart is filled with warmth and gratitude for all the appreciation the song has received.”

An alumna of A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, Aashima recalls the serendipitous moment that led to this opportunity, “I’ve known Rahman Sir for the last 14 years through the Conservatory and have had the fortune of occasionally meeting him since. I was visiting Chennai to meet him for something entirely unrelated, and during our conversation, I happened to mention my album and ended up playing one of my tracks for him. He appreciated the texture of my voice and, to my surprise, asked me the next day to sing the Hindi and Telugu versions of the song, without telling me it was for Thug Life. When I think about it now, it felt like an alignment from the universe.”

“Working with A.R. Rahman Sir has been nothing short of a dream come true for any singer. He is a force of music, almost a celestial soul, yet his aura is both empowering and calming, he has a way of instantly putting you at ease. I will never forget the moment when, after listening to my album track, he said I have the potential to be the Indian version of Adele. That compliment means the world to me and I will keep that in my heart forever,” she added.

Aashima Mahajan is a versatile artist, both a singer and actor, who lent her voice to film track in OK Jaanu before landing this breakthrough moment. For nearly a decade, she has served as the lead vocalist in India’s grandest Broadway-style musical, Mughal-e-Azam, performing in over 300 shows across the globe. She has also showcased her powerful stage presence in Coke Studio India and appeared on screen in the youth-centric web series Chutzpah, produced by Maddock Films. With every performance, Aashima continues to cement her place as one of the most versatile and dynamic voices of her generation.

As the song continues to trend across platforms, Aashima’s voice is being celebrated by listeners worldwide. With Thug Life set to release on June 5, the buzz around Jinguchaa and Aashima Mahajan’s standout contribution to the soundtrack, is only growing stronger.