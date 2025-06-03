RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jun 2025 20:50 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5 and the title track of Citadel: Honey Bunny catching both public and industry attention. From the energy of a Bollywood chartbuster to the intensity of a spy-thriller theme, Shruti’s range is as impressive as her story.

“The moment I stepped into the studio and was told this was for Housefull 5, I just knew it was going to be fun,” she says with a grin. Working with Sachin–Jigar and the White Noise Collective, Shruti recalls the infectious vibe while recording Qayamat. “We were literally dancing and grooving as we recorded. The name itself - ‘Qayamat’ - was so intriguing, it didn’t need much effort to bring that energy.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Citadel: Honey Bunny, a moody OTT thriller that demanded a completely different vocal approach. “It’s a quirky love-and-war banter between two spies,” she explains. “We had to capture playfulness with danger - that contrast was so fun to explore in the studio.”

Shruti credits her musical depth to a childhood steeped in diverse influences. “My father, Keshav Dhasmana, was my first guru. He introduced me to WorldSpace radio where I could listen to every genre under the sun — Indian classical, gospel, Western classical, jazz,” she shares. That wide exposure, combined with training under jazz legend Vasundhara Vee, shaped her into the genre-fluid vocalist she is today. “She used to tell me, ‘Your voice can do anything - it’s the most beautiful instrument if you really work on it.’ That’s something I carry with me every day.”

Despite her musical gifts, Shruti nearly chose a different path. Coming from a family of defence and civil service professionals, she had once been preparing for the UPSC exams. “My grandfather wanted me to become an IAS officer. I was studious, and I was on that track,” she reveals. “But one day, while I was on the metro, I had this sudden, overwhelming realization — no, it has to be music. That was my turning point.”

Now, with her career taking off and her voice making waves across genres and platforms, Shruti stands as a compelling new force in Indian music. “My goal is to have fun with music, to keep exploring. No matter the genre or the stage, I just want to bring joy with good intent,” she says — and that intention is coming through, loud and clear.

Tags
Shruti Qayamat Citadel music Singer
Related news
 | 03 Jun 2025

"We are bringing back the essence of old melody with 'Saiyaara'", Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release its much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and promises to bring a fresh, intense love story to audiences around the world.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Friendship, ambition, and life's realities collide in Amazon MX Player's upcoming series Lafangey - Trailer out now!

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today announced its upcoming coming-of-age drama, Lafangey.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Jayant Sankla's "Musalsal" is a gentle ode to unspoken love and emotional stillness

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jayant Sankla returns with Musalsal, a delicately crafted ballad that explores love in its quietest, most enduring form.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Singer Aashima Mahajan talks about her experience working with AR Rahman on 'Jinguchaa' in 'Thug Life'

MUMBAI: The multifaceted singer Aashima Mahajan is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of the recently unveiled music album from Thug Life, directed by the esteemed Mani Ratnam and starring the iconic Kamal Haasan.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Watch: Nora Fatehi got American pop-star Ciara to do the iconic Saki hookstep! A power collab that took over the internet

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time.

read more

RnM Biz

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5...read more

2
Raja Kumari joins anti social camp 2025 as panelist and performer in NYC

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari is set to participate in the 5th Annual Anti Social Camp, the world's...read more

3
'Tera Huaa' cleverly bridges the gap between underground sound and mainstream appeal

MUMBAI: 'Tera Huaa' is an emotionally rich pop song disguised as a house track, bending the genres inviting the listener to decide where it truly...read more

4
Watch: Nora Fatehi got American pop-star Ciara to do the iconic Saki hookstep! A power collab that took over the internet

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time. In a video posted by Nora that’s...read more

5
"We are bringing back the essence of old melody with 'Saiyaara'", Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release its much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games