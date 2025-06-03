Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5 and the title track of Citadel: Honey Bunny catching both public and industry attention. From the energy of a Bollywood chartbuster to the intensity of a spy-thriller theme, Shruti’s range is as impressive as her story.

“The moment I stepped into the studio and was told this was for Housefull 5, I just knew it was going to be fun,” she says with a grin. Working with Sachin–Jigar and the White Noise Collective, Shruti recalls the infectious vibe while recording Qayamat. “We were literally dancing and grooving as we recorded. The name itself - ‘Qayamat’ - was so intriguing, it didn’t need much effort to bring that energy.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Citadel: Honey Bunny, a moody OTT thriller that demanded a completely different vocal approach. “It’s a quirky love-and-war banter between two spies,” she explains. “We had to capture playfulness with danger - that contrast was so fun to explore in the studio.”

Shruti credits her musical depth to a childhood steeped in diverse influences. “My father, Keshav Dhasmana, was my first guru. He introduced me to WorldSpace radio where I could listen to every genre under the sun — Indian classical, gospel, Western classical, jazz,” she shares. That wide exposure, combined with training under jazz legend Vasundhara Vee, shaped her into the genre-fluid vocalist she is today. “She used to tell me, ‘Your voice can do anything - it’s the most beautiful instrument if you really work on it.’ That’s something I carry with me every day.”

Despite her musical gifts, Shruti nearly chose a different path. Coming from a family of defence and civil service professionals, she had once been preparing for the UPSC exams. “My grandfather wanted me to become an IAS officer. I was studious, and I was on that track,” she reveals. “But one day, while I was on the metro, I had this sudden, overwhelming realization — no, it has to be music. That was my turning point.”

Now, with her career taking off and her voice making waves across genres and platforms, Shruti stands as a compelling new force in Indian music. “My goal is to have fun with music, to keep exploring. No matter the genre or the stage, I just want to bring joy with good intent,” she says — and that intention is coming through, loud and clear.