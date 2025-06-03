Raja Kumari joins anti social camp 2025 as panelist and performer in NYC

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari is set to participate in the 5th Annual Anti Social Camp, the world's largest songwriting camp, taking place from June 9–13, 2025, across various venues in New York City.
On Monday, June 9, Raja Kumari will serve as a panelist at the iHeartRadio Anti Social Music Conference, held at The New School's Tishman Auditorium. She will contribute to the "Anti-Social Women Running Music" panel, joining a lineage of influential women in music who have previously included Kimbra, Linda Perry, Kara DioGuardi, Susan Rogers, and Ann Mincieli. This panel aims to spotlight the journeys, achievements, and challenges of female-identifying creators in the music industry. The session is expected to draw an audience of 500 attendees and will be documented through video, photography, and social media coverage.
Later that evening, Raja Kumari will perform at the Anti Social Camp Spotify Industry Showcase at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The showcase, scheduled from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM, will feature performances by over 25 artists, songwriters, and producers participating in the camp.
Raja Kumari's involvement underscores her commitment to fostering diversity and representation within the global music community. Her participation in both the panel and performance segments of AntiSocial Camp 2025 highlighlights her multifaceted talent and dedication to empowering fellow artists.
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more
MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more
MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more
MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more
MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari is set to participate in the 5th Annual Anti Social Camp, the world's...read more
MUMBAI: 'Tera Huaa' is an emotionally rich pop song disguised as a house track, bending the genres inviting the listener to decide where it truly...read more
MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time. In a video posted by Nora that’s...read more
MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release its much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film...read more