News |  03 Jun 2025 12:56 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari joins anti social camp 2025 as panelist and performer in NYC

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari is set to participate in the 5th Annual Anti Social Camp, the world's largest songwriting camp, taking place from June 9–13, 2025, across various venues in New York City.

On Monday, June 9, Raja Kumari will serve as a panelist at the iHeartRadio Anti Social Music Conference, held at The New School's Tishman Auditorium. She will contribute to the "Anti-Social Women Running Music" panel, joining a lineage of influential women in music who have previously included Kimbra, Linda Perry, Kara DioGuardi, Susan Rogers, and Ann Mincieli. This panel aims to spotlight the journeys, achievements, and challenges of female-identifying creators in the music industry. The session is expected to draw an audience of 500 attendees and will be documented through video, photography, and social media coverage.

Later that evening, Raja Kumari will perform at the Anti Social Camp Spotify Industry Showcase at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The showcase, scheduled from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM, will feature performances by over 25 artists, songwriters, and producers participating in the camp.

Raja Kumari's involvement underscores her commitment to fostering diversity and representation within the global music community. Her participation in both the panel and performance segments of AntiSocial Camp 2025 highlighlights her multifaceted talent and dedication to empowering fellow artists.

Games