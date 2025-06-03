RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jun 2025 17:48 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Jayant Sankla's "Musalsal" is a gentle ode to unspoken love and emotional stillness

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jayant Sankla returns with Musalsal, a delicately crafted ballad that explores love in its quietest, most enduring form. In an interview with Radioandmusic, Jayant opens up about the inspiration, collaborators, and understated emotion behind the track that feels more like a whispered feeling than a full-blown declaration.

A Song Born from Stillness

“The idea for Musalsal came to me during a really quiet evening,” Jayant recalls. “One of those days when the world outside feels still, but something inside you is stirring.” It was in that solitude, strumming his guitar with no particular plan, that the melody emerged—soft and unhurried. “There was an emotion I was sitting with… I didn’t feel the need to explain or share, just let it exist.”

From ‘Halke Halke’ to ‘Musalsal’: A Shift in Emotion

Known for his earlier collaboration with Bhavya Pandit on Halke Halke, Jayant says the new track offers a very different emotional palette. “Halke Halke came from a place of confusion… Musalsal feels calmer. It’s not trying to prove anything.” Musically, too, it’s stripped-down and intimate, featuring just guitar and mandolin to preserve its raw emotional core. “There’s restraint in this one… like it knows what it’s feeling and doesn’t need to be called out.”

A Word That Felt Like a Feeling

The title Musalsal—an Arabic word meaning continuous—felt like a natural fit. “I’ve been drawn to that word through poetry—Ghalib, Faiz, Faraz,” Jayant shares. “It really stayed with me after I heard it in Phir Le Aaya Dil. The word didn’t feel forced. It felt like it had always been a part of the song.”

Even the video, shot in a single unbroken take with windmills gently turning in the background, visually mirrors the song’s message of continuity and quiet rhythm. “They just keep moving with the wind, no rush, no noise,” he explains. “That felt like the perfect metaphor.”

Crafted with Care

Jayant credits much of the song’s warmth to his collaborators. “Ankitraj brought in not just the guitar but also the mandolin — the way both instruments play off each other is where a lot of the emotion comes from.” Sound engineer Pankaj Borah ensured the mix preserved the space and honesty of the song. And the video, directed by Mayur Erulkar, was shot in a single fluid take to reflect the song’s unbroken emotion. “Even the artwork by Darshita Rastogi looks like how the song feels.”

A Moment of Quiet for the Listener

More than anything, Jayant hopes Musalsal offers listeners a moment to breathe. “It isn’t about grand gestures,” he says. “It’s about those feelings we don’t always name but still carry with us every day.” He adds, “Sometimes we forget that silence has its own sound, and that music doesn’t always need to fill every space.”

With Musalsal, Jayant Sankla invites us to slow down, listen carefully, and remember the gentle ache of unspoken love—one soft chord at a time.

 

 

Tags
Jayant Sankla Musalsal music
Related news
 | 03 Jun 2025

Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5 and the title track of Citadel: Honey Bunny catching both public and industry attention.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

"We are bringing back the essence of old melody with 'Saiyaara'", Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release its much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and promises to bring a fresh, intense love story to audiences around the world.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Friendship, ambition, and life's realities collide in Amazon MX Player's upcoming series Lafangey - Trailer out now!

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today announced its upcoming coming-of-age drama, Lafangey.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Singer Aashima Mahajan talks about her experience working with AR Rahman on 'Jinguchaa' in 'Thug Life'

MUMBAI: The multifaceted singer Aashima Mahajan is thrilled with the phenomenal global success of the recently unveiled music album from Thug Life, directed by the esteemed Mani Ratnam and starring the iconic Kamal Haasan.

read more
 | 03 Jun 2025

Watch: Nora Fatehi got American pop-star Ciara to do the iconic Saki hookstep! A power collab that took over the internet

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time.

read more

RnM Biz

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti on 'Qayamat', 'Citadel', and choosing music over civil services: "This is what I’m born to do"

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti is fast becoming one of the most dynamic voices in Indian music, with her powerful performances in “Qayamat” from Housefull 5...read more

2
Raja Kumari joins anti social camp 2025 as panelist and performer in NYC

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter Raja Kumari is set to participate in the 5th Annual Anti Social Camp, the world's...read more

3
'Tera Huaa' cleverly bridges the gap between underground sound and mainstream appeal

MUMBAI: 'Tera Huaa' is an emotionally rich pop song disguised as a house track, bending the genres inviting the listener to decide where it truly...read more

4
Watch: Nora Fatehi got American pop-star Ciara to do the iconic Saki hookstep! A power collab that took over the internet

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi has done it again-taking Indian pop culture to the global stage, one iconic step at a time. In a video posted by Nora that’s...read more

5
"We are bringing back the essence of old melody with 'Saiyaara'", Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films is gearing up to release its much-anticipated romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, on July 18, 2025. The film...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games