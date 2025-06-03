Friendship, ambition, and life's realities collide in Amazon MX Player's upcoming series Lafangey - Trailer out now!

MUMBAI: Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today announced its upcoming coming-of-age drama, Lafangey. The streaming service unveiled a riveting trailer for the series, offering a glimpse into the lives of three childhood friends as they navigate the trials of adulthood while chasing dreams, facing dilemmas, and overcoming unexpected challenges. Directed by Prem Mistry and written by AbhishhekYadav (who are also producers of the show), Lafangey boasts of a talented cast, including Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal, Barkha Singh, and Salonnay Gaur in pivotal roles. The slice of life drama will be available to stream – for free – exclusively on Amazon MX Player from 6th June.

The emotionally charged trailer transports viewers to the bustling streets of Noida, following Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh as they grapple with career woes, romantic upheavals, and familial and societal expectations. Chaitanya faces a moral dilemma, finding himself torn between his ambitions and his family’s expectations, while Rohan’s love life is tested by financial insecurities. Meanwhile, Kamlesh dreams of stardom but his reality is weighed down by conventional responsibilities. Through moments of chaos, laughter, and heartache, Lafangey captures the uncertainty and beauty of pursuing one’s aspirations while holding onto friendship.

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, expressed, “With Lafangey, we’re exploring the messy yet beautiful journey of adulthood through the lens of friendship and personal struggles. It’s a story grounded in reality, where every character is on a quest to figure out who they are and what they want. We’re thrilled to bring this authentic, fun, and heartwarming tale to our viewers, and we believe it will strike a chord with everyone who’s ever faced the challenges of balancing dreams with the realities of life.”

“Lafangey is about everyone who dreams,” says Director, Prem Mistry. “Set against the backdrop of unemployment, it puts a spotlight on the youth of this country those who dare to do something unconventional while navigating the everyday struggles of middle-class life. It’s about testing your faith with destiny. With every project, we’ve tried building this genre for the young adults and with Lafangey, it finally feels like the audience is embracing it.”

Sharing insights about his character, Rohan, in the series, GaganArora said, "Rohan is someone who finds himself stuck in the middle of love, ambition, and life’s unpredictability. His story isn’t just about career choices, it’s about balancing who he is with the expectations others place on him. Playing such a layered character was an enriching experience, and I’m excited for viewers to see how Rohan evolves through the series, all while navigating the complexities of love and self-growth."

Harsh Beniwal, who essays the role of Kamlesh, said, “Kamlesh is a dreamer – one who believes in chasing stars, no matter how far out of reach they seem. It was a pleasure to bring this character to life. He’s funny, and carefree. Yet, his journey is about finding the strength to embrace who he truly is, even when life tries to knock him down. I feel people will relate to his carefree spirit and the reality check that often comes with pursuing one’s dreams.”

Barkha Singh, who portrays the character of Ishita, shared, “Ishita is a modern woman with big dreams and a strong sense of individuality. Her relationship with Rohan goes through several ups and downs, and in many ways, it’s a mirror for everyone who’s had to balance love with personal aspirations. It’s been an exciting role to play, and I think Ishita will connect with viewers who know what it’s like to juggle their career ambitions with emotional decisions.”

Lafangey will stream exclusively from 6th June on Amazon MX Player, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.