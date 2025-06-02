RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jun 2025 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Twists, tears and mic-drops: The penultimate episode of Realme Hip Hop India S2 hits harder than ever on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped its most adrenaline-charged episode yet. What began as a final showdown for one last coveted spot in the finale turned into a whirlwind of knockouts, surprise comebacks, emotional highs, and a game-changing twist. With judges Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora joined by special guest Munawar Faruqui, the episode delivered a full spectrum of entertainment—from intense battles to light-hearted moments and an unexpected fifth finalist reveal that had fans on the edge of their seats.

With Rule Breakerz, Shubhankar aka Hectik, and Hitesh already securing their places in the finale, the episode opened with four fierce contenders- Lamonlang, Lil Pool, Ranjeet, and duo Aman & Kunal, ready to fight for the last place in the top four. In a surprise move, Munawar revealed that the contestants would pick their own battle opponents. This led to Ranjeet and Lil Pool both targeting Lamonlang, while Aman & Kunal challenged Ranjeet. As the battles began, Aman & Kunal, and Ranjeet delivered high-impact performances, leaving the judges visibly moved. Ultimately, Remo D’Souza walked onto the stage and announced Aman & Kunal as the winners, resulting in Ranjeet’s elimination from the competition.

Breaking the tension, Munawar Faruqui requested a fun performance by Shubhankar and Khatri that lightened the mood and had everyone grooving. The energy quickly escalated again with a gripping face-off between Lamonlang and Lil Pool. Both contestants poured heart and skills into their acts, making it one of the toughest calls of the season. After an intense deliberation, Malaika Arora stepped forward and declared Lamonlang the winner, eliminating Lil Pool. Keeping the momentum high, Munawar invited Rule Breakerz and NEPO to share the stage, and their chemistry and synergy lit up the stage, spreading an infectious vibe..

Then came the most anticipated moment: the ultimate battle between Lamonlang, and Aman & Kunal for the finalist spot. Both contenders went all in, pushing their limits and the judges’ decision-making to the brink. After a nail-biting face-off, Aman & Kunal emerged victorious, clinching the fourth finalist position. Just when viewers thought the surprises were over, Munawar returned to the stage— not with another request, but with a razor-sharp stand-up set that brought laughter, wit, and a signature mic-drop finish.

But the night wasn’t done as the biggest twist was yet to come. In a jaw-dropping reveal, the Hip Hop Army returned Lamonlang, Ranjeet, and Lil Pool to the stage. Remo stunned everyone by announcing that there wouldn’t be four but five finalists this season! The three eliminated dancers battled it out in a thrilling relay knockout, and after a fiercely fought contest, it was Lil Pool who rose to the top, earning a well-deserved fifth spot in the finale. With five finalists now in the mix, the countdown to the finale is officially on—and the battle for the crown is about to hit its most explosive chapter yet.

The countdown to the finale has begun, and the battle for the crown is about to reach its ultimate climax. Don’t miss the last battle before the finale of Realme Hip Hop India S2. New episodes drop every Thursday, only on Amazon MX Player, accessible on the Amazon Shopping App, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

