Times Music appoints Dextryl Ferrao as Head – Catalogue Exploitation and Marketing

MUMBAI: Times Music is pleased to announce the appointment of Dextryl Ferrao as Head – Catalogue Exploitation and Marketing. A seasoned industry leader, Dextryl’s appointment further strengthens Times Music’s focus on aggressive local and global growth.

Times Music is home to one of India’s most diverse music catalogues and in his new role, Dextryl will lead strategic initiatives across catalogue monetization, international collaborations, artist services, and content marketing. He will oversee Times Music’s iconic catalogue, spanning Spiritual, Pop, Hindi, and Punjabi genres, as well as recently acquired regional catalogues, including ARC Musicq and Symphony Recording Co. Dextryl will also work closely with Primary Wave, one of the world’s leading music publishing houses, with whom Times Music has a strategic partnership in India.

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music, said, “Dextryl’s deep expertise and understanding of music monetization come at a crucial time as we unlock the full potential of our catalogue. His leadership across our iconic and newly acquired catalogues will be key to accelerating Times Music’s global footprint. We’re delighted to welcome him to our management team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Times Music at a pivotal time in the Indian and global music landscape, where the value of content is being reimagined,” said Dextryl Ferrao. “With Times Music’s rich repertoire and its partnership with Primary Wave, there’s tremendous opportunity to unlock long-term value for a new generation.”

With over 25 years of experience at two global majors, Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music, Dextryl has built a reputation for bridging creativity and strategy. He has led key catalogue initiatives, artist marketing, and high-impact licensing deals, and has spearheaded global campaigns for artists like Daft Punk, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and A.R. Rahman.

Dextryl’s deep understanding of India’s music landscape positions him to unlock legacy value and scale Times Music’s reach in the evolving global music ecosystem.