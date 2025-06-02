RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2025 11:24 |  By RnMTeam

Times Music appoints Dextryl Ferrao as Head – Catalogue Exploitation and Marketing

MUMBAI: Times Music is pleased to announce the appointment of Dextryl Ferrao as Head – Catalogue Exploitation and Marketing. A seasoned industry leader, Dextryl’s appointment further strengthens Times Music’s focus on aggressive local and global growth.

Times Music is home to one of India’s most diverse music catalogues and in his new role, Dextryl will lead strategic initiatives across catalogue monetization, international collaborations, artist services, and content marketing. He will oversee Times Music’s iconic catalogue, spanning Spiritual, Pop, Hindi, and Punjabi genres, as well as recently acquired regional catalogues, including ARC Musicq and Symphony Recording Co. Dextryl will also work closely with Primary Wave, one of the world’s leading music publishing houses, with whom Times Music has a strategic partnership in India.

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music, said, “Dextryl’s deep expertise and understanding of music monetization come at a crucial time as we unlock the full potential of our catalogue. His leadership across our iconic and newly acquired catalogues will be key to accelerating Times Music’s global footprint. We’re delighted to welcome him to our management team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Times Music at a pivotal time in the Indian and global music landscape, where the value of content is being reimagined,” said Dextryl Ferrao. “With Times Music’s rich repertoire and its partnership with Primary Wave, there’s tremendous opportunity to unlock long-term value for a new generation.”

With over 25 years of experience at two global majors, Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music, Dextryl has built a reputation for bridging creativity and strategy. He has led key catalogue initiatives, artist marketing, and high-impact licensing deals, and has spearheaded global campaigns for artists like Daft Punk, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, and A.R. Rahman.

Dextryl’s deep understanding of India’s music landscape positions him to unlock legacy value and scale Times Music’s reach in the evolving global music ecosystem.

Tags
Times Music Mandar Thakur Sony Music Entertainment Universal Music
Related news
 | 14 May 2025

Harrdy Sandhu drops the official anthem of glow and lovely ‘Noor’ in partnership with Universal Music Group for brands

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum artist Harrdy Sandhu recently dropped the official anthem ‘Noor’ of one of the biggest beauty brands of India Glow & Lovely in a strategic partnership facilitated by Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB) and Mindshare Fulcrum.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Times Music's CEO, Mandar Thakur awarded 'The International Music Person of the Year' at MUSEXPO 2025

MUMBAI: MUSEXPO 2025 marked its milestone 25th global edition by recognizing Times Music and awarded its CEO, as the ‘International Music Person of the Year’ on behalf of the company.

read more
 | 27 Mar 2025

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announce New Tiger Baby Records joint venture

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announced today the launch of Tiger Baby Records, a new joint-venture music label dedicated to nurturing emerging talent, fostering creative storytelling, and building connections between artists, audiences, an

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Breaking Boundaries: Savan Kotecha launches Rephrase, India's first teen pop sensation

MUMBAI: Multi-award-winning Indian-American songwriter Savan Kotecha has teamed up with Universal Music India, Republic Records, and Represent to launch a game-changing initiative set to redefine India's pop music scene.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

Times Music and the Nandy Sisters embark on a thrilling new creative collaboration

MUMBAI: Times Music proudly announces an exciting partnership with the immensely popular, Antara and Ankita Nandy, popularly known as the Nandy Sisters.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adhyayan Suman’s 'Kya Se Kya'- a heartfelt journey of love, destiny, and longing

MUMBAI: “Kya Se Kya,” from Desi Tadka Music, is a soul-stirring love story told through music. It’s a romantic track that feels like a whisper from...read more

2
Times Music appoints Dextryl Ferrao as Head – Catalogue Exploitation and Marketing

MUMBAI: Times Music is pleased to announce the appointment of Dextryl Ferrao as Head – Catalogue Exploitation and Marketing. A seasoned industry...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games