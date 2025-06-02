RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2025 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into a world of enchanting love and nostalgia. This heartfelt composition is a reflective nod to the cherished memories of youth, where love and music intertwine to create lasting connections.

From his childhood days playing simple melodies on a toy xylophone to conquering stages across the UK and beyond, Sugam Sargam's path is a testament to raw talent and relentless passion. Growing up in New Delhi, Sugam discovered his unique gift early on, cultivating his musical prowess with a guitar, before making a bold move to the UK. After enrolling at The London Music School in 1998, he immersed himself in the vibrant rock scene, breathing life into iconic songs from legendary bands.

Sugam's musical journey took a life-altering turn when he teamed up with Lila, and together they formed the duo “ILLUMINA”, producing three deeply resonant albums and captivating audiences with their transcendental mantra music. After a fulfilling 15 years, Sugam transitioned into the realm of Indian classical music, embodying the soulful essence of the “Patiala Gharana Khayaal Gaayaki” style, under the mentorship of Mrs. Chandrima Mishra.

Now, in collaboration with renowned Bollywood music producer Naveen Sharma, Sugam invites you to experience his newest endeavor — a breathtaking ode to love.

“Phool Rahon Mein” is more than just a song; it’s an enchanting fairy tale that transports listeners into a world where love knows no bounds. The narrative unfolds as a tender prince vows to lay flowers in the path of his beloved, adorning her with the celestial beauty of the moon and stars. It is a heartfelt promise to create a universe made solely of love — a dreamscape that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever dared to dream.

“Sugam's vocal delivery combined with the lush instrumentation elevates this song into a cinematic experience,” says Producer Naveen Sharma. “It captures the essence of what true love feels like — a journey filled with hope, magic, and serenity.”

Sugam Sargam believes in the power of music to create lasting memories and forge emotional connections that transcend time. “Through ‘Phool Rahon Mein,’ I wish to rekindle the nostalgia of childhood when love was innocent and pure. This song is a celebration of those magical moments we all hold dear,” he shares.

“Phool Rahon Mein” has been praised by luminaries such as Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadekar, music director Dilip Sen, Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosle, and many others, highlighting its universal appeal and emotional depth.

“Phool Rahon Mein” is now streaming on all major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, inviting listeners to escape into a world where love blooms endlessly.

The story of “Phool Rahon Mein” continues in his next upcoming release, “Kuch Kadam”.

Embrace the enchantment and share the journey. “Phool Rahon Mein” is not just a song; it’s a profound experience waiting to unfold.

Tags
Sugam Sargam Phool Rahon Mein Kuch Kadam music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2025

Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding Her,” gears up for his highly anticipated debut live tour, kicking off in Mumbai on June 27.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Can’t get over ‘Khalasi’? Here’s what to expect from Aditya Gadhvi's live in concert upcoming shows in Mumbai this June

MUMBAI: After years, Aditya Gadhvi, the voice that has revolutionized Gujarati music, is coming back to Mumbai for his much-awaited Live-in-Concert tour.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Akhil Sachdeva’s latest single Haqeeqat out now: A soul-stirring track featuring Sahiba Bali

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Haqeeqat, sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva, with Sahiba Bali starring in the music video.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

“The love this album has received is incredible,” say Sachin-Jigar as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turns two

MUMBAI: It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the screens — and our playlists. What started as a sweet rom-com quickly became the soundtrack of summer 2023, all thanks to the musical magic of Sachin-Jigar.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

From mic to meal: Arijit Singh serves up kindness at Rs. 40 a plate

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved artists, is renowned for his soul-stirring voice and emotional depth in music. But beyond the spotlight and stage, the acclaimed singer is now touching lives in a different way—through a heartfelt act of social service.

read more

RnM Biz

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Twists, tears and mic-drops: The penultimate episode of Realme Hip Hop India S2 hits harder than ever on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped...read more

2
Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into...read more

3
Pratilipi and Roy Kapur Films forge Strategic Content Partnership to bring India’s most powerful stories to screen

MUMBAI: In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur...read more

4
Live’s Capmania: Where 10,000 people came together to celebrate the soundtrack of their lives with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed a musical storm last night as over 10,000 fans gathered at Jio World Garden to experience the Capmania Tour, a high-octane...read more

5
Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP ‘Veer Mere’

MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games