Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into a world of enchanting love and nostalgia. This heartfelt composition is a reflective nod to the cherished memories of youth, where love and music intertwine to create lasting connections.

From his childhood days playing simple melodies on a toy xylophone to conquering stages across the UK and beyond, Sugam Sargam's path is a testament to raw talent and relentless passion. Growing up in New Delhi, Sugam discovered his unique gift early on, cultivating his musical prowess with a guitar, before making a bold move to the UK. After enrolling at The London Music School in 1998, he immersed himself in the vibrant rock scene, breathing life into iconic songs from legendary bands.

Sugam's musical journey took a life-altering turn when he teamed up with Lila, and together they formed the duo “ILLUMINA”, producing three deeply resonant albums and captivating audiences with their transcendental mantra music. After a fulfilling 15 years, Sugam transitioned into the realm of Indian classical music, embodying the soulful essence of the “Patiala Gharana Khayaal Gaayaki” style, under the mentorship of Mrs. Chandrima Mishra.

Now, in collaboration with renowned Bollywood music producer Naveen Sharma, Sugam invites you to experience his newest endeavor — a breathtaking ode to love.

“Phool Rahon Mein” is more than just a song; it’s an enchanting fairy tale that transports listeners into a world where love knows no bounds. The narrative unfolds as a tender prince vows to lay flowers in the path of his beloved, adorning her with the celestial beauty of the moon and stars. It is a heartfelt promise to create a universe made solely of love — a dreamscape that resonates deeply with anyone who has ever dared to dream.

“Sugam's vocal delivery combined with the lush instrumentation elevates this song into a cinematic experience,” says Producer Naveen Sharma. “It captures the essence of what true love feels like — a journey filled with hope, magic, and serenity.”

Sugam Sargam believes in the power of music to create lasting memories and forge emotional connections that transcend time. “Through ‘Phool Rahon Mein,’ I wish to rekindle the nostalgia of childhood when love was innocent and pure. This song is a celebration of those magical moments we all hold dear,” he shares.

“Phool Rahon Mein” has been praised by luminaries such as Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadekar, music director Dilip Sen, Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosle, and many others, highlighting its universal appeal and emotional depth.

“Phool Rahon Mein” is now streaming on all major platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, inviting listeners to escape into a world where love blooms endlessly.

The story of “Phool Rahon Mein” continues in his next upcoming release, “Kuch Kadam”.

Embrace the enchantment and share the journey. “Phool Rahon Mein” is not just a song; it’s a profound experience waiting to unfold.