News |  02 Jun 2025 13:05 |  By RnMTeam

Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP ‘Veer Mere’

MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his upcoming debut independent EP ‘Strongest Boy Alive’. Titled ‘Veer Mere’, the track is a poignant collaboration with Punjabi artist Burrah, marking their second collaboration after the widely loved ‘Dil Mera’, which resonated deeply with listeners and trended across Instagram.  

Rooted in raw emotion, ‘Veer Mere’ is a powerful reflection on grief, love, and the weight of unspoken emotions. It’s about caring deeply for someone without fully understanding the burdens they carried, and learning to live with the unanswered questions they left behind. Through gentle melodies and emotionally charged lyrics, Savera and Burrah craft a moving tribute to those we’ve lost and the healing we search for in their absence.

Speaking on the release of this track, Savera shares, “‘Veer Mere’ is an elegy for my brother. He was a free spirit, full of life. It came as a shock to my family when we heard that he took his life. For years, I carried confusion and heartache, constantly asking myself why. I’d tried to write about it before, but fear always stopped me. When I finally came back to the idea, I made one clear decision: I wouldn’t sing it. I knew the only voice I could trust with something this personal was Burrah’s. Writing this song has been cathartic, not just for me, but for both of us. ‘Veer Mere’ is about trying to make sense of someone’s silence and choosing love, even in their absence. This song is dedicated to Richard and Sardar KN Singh.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms. Set to release this month, Strongest Boy Alive marks a bold leap in Savera’s artistry. Spanning seven songs, the EP is his most personal and introspective body of work to date, capturing the emotional landscape of his journey over the years. Entirely self-written, composed, and produced, the project stands as a testament to Savera’s growth as a storyteller – honest, vulnerable, and unafraid to lay bare the truths that shaped him.

