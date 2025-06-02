Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP ‘Veer Mere’

MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his upcoming debut independent EP ‘Strongest Boy Alive’. Titled ‘Veer Mere’, the track is a poignant collaboration with Punjabi artist Burrah, marking their second collaboration after the widely loved ‘Dil Mera’, which resonated deeply with listeners and trended across Instagram.
Rooted in raw emotion, ‘Veer Mere’ is a powerful reflection on grief, love, and the weight of unspoken emotions. It’s about caring deeply for someone without fully understanding the burdens they carried, and learning to live with the unanswered questions they left behind. Through gentle melodies and emotionally charged lyrics, Savera and Burrah craft a moving tribute to those we’ve lost and the healing we search for in their absence.
Speaking on the release of this track, Savera shares, “‘Veer Mere’ is an elegy for my brother. He was a free spirit, full of life. It came as a shock to my family when we heard that he took his life. For years, I carried confusion and heartache, constantly asking myself why. I’d tried to write about it before, but fear always stopped me. When I finally came back to the idea, I made one clear decision: I wouldn’t sing it. I knew the only voice I could trust with something this personal was Burrah’s. Writing this song has been cathartic, not just for me, but for both of us. ‘Veer Mere’ is about trying to make sense of someone’s silence and choosing love, even in their absence. This song is dedicated to Richard and Sardar KN Singh.”
The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms. Set to release this month, Strongest Boy Alive marks a bold leap in Savera’s artistry. Spanning seven songs, the EP is his most personal and introspective body of work to date, capturing the emotional landscape of his journey over the years. Entirely self-written, composed, and produced, the project stands as a testament to Savera’s growth as a storyteller – honest, vulnerable, and unafraid to lay bare the truths that shaped him.
MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more
MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more
MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into...read more
MUMBAI: In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed a musical storm last night as over 10,000 fans gathered at Jio World Garden to experience the Capmania Tour, a high-octane...read more
MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his...read more