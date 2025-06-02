From mic to meal: Arijit Singh serves up kindness at Rs. 40 a plate

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved artists, is renowned for his soul-stirring voice and emotional depth in music. But beyond the spotlight and stage, the acclaimed singer is now touching lives in a different way—through a heartfelt act of social service.

Arijit has recently made headlines for his commendable initiative aimed at making nutritious meals accessible to all. At the center of this effort is Heshel, a humble restaurant located in Jiaganj, a small town in his hometown of Murshidabad, West Bengal. What sets this place apart is its mission—to provide meals with dignity, all at a highly affordable rate.

Originally a family-owned business, Heshel has been quietly serving the local community for years. Managed by Arijit’s father, Gurdayal Singh, the restaurant has now gained national attention for offering hearty, wholesome meals that are easy on the pocket. While some reports suggest meals were once priced at just Rs. 40, recent accounts indicate that this rate may now be reserved for students or may have changed due to inflation.

Despite the ambiguity around pricing, what remains undisputed is Arijit Singh’s sincere effort to support his community. The restaurant is said to operate daily from 10 AM to 11 PM and offers student discounts, reflecting Arijit’s genuine commitment to making good food accessible to all—especially the youth.

At a time when many celebrities invest in luxury dining ventures, Arijit Singh’s decision to revive a simple family eatery for a greater cause has earned him widespread praise. Whether it’s his music or his humble contributions offstage, Arijit continues to strike a chord with the people—this time, with food that feeds the body and soul.