From mic to meal: Arijit Singh serves up kindness at Rs. 40 a plate

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved artists, is renowned for his soul-stirring voice and emotional depth in music. But beyond the spotlight and stage, the acclaimed singer is now touching lives in a different way—through a heartfelt act of social service.
Arijit has recently made headlines for his commendable initiative aimed at making nutritious meals accessible to all. At the center of this effort is Heshel, a humble restaurant located in Jiaganj, a small town in his hometown of Murshidabad, West Bengal. What sets this place apart is its mission—to provide meals with dignity, all at a highly affordable rate.
Originally a family-owned business, Heshel has been quietly serving the local community for years. Managed by Arijit’s father, Gurdayal Singh, the restaurant has now gained national attention for offering hearty, wholesome meals that are easy on the pocket. While some reports suggest meals were once priced at just Rs. 40, recent accounts indicate that this rate may now be reserved for students or may have changed due to inflation.
Despite the ambiguity around pricing, what remains undisputed is Arijit Singh’s sincere effort to support his community. The restaurant is said to operate daily from 10 AM to 11 PM and offers student discounts, reflecting Arijit’s genuine commitment to making good food accessible to all—especially the youth.
At a time when many celebrities invest in luxury dining ventures, Arijit Singh’s decision to revive a simple family eatery for a greater cause has earned him widespread praise. Whether it’s his music or his humble contributions offstage, Arijit continues to strike a chord with the people—this time, with food that feeds the body and soul.
MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more
MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more
MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into...read more
MUMBAI: In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed a musical storm last night as over 10,000 fans gathered at Jio World Garden to experience the Capmania Tour, a high-octane...read more
MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his...read more