Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding Her,” gears up for his highly anticipated debut live tour, kicking off in Mumbai on June 27.
With over 89 million Spotify streams, 1 million+ Instagram reels, and celebrity love from Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur, Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli and more, Finding Her has become the emotional soundtrack of a generation. It’s not just a song anymore, it’s a movement.
And now, for the first time ever, fans will get to experience the raw emotion and magnetic voice of Kushagra live on stage. He is set to bring his evocative music to the live stage. The tour promises an immersive experience, allowing fans to connect with the artist’s soulful performances in person.
Tour details -
