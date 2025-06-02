Guru Randhawa unveils official music video of 'Kithe Vasde Ne' from his Independent album

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa achieved a significant milestone with the launch of his first independent album Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India. Recently, the music sensation treated fans to the second official music video from the album Kithe Vasde Ne which premiered on his YouTube channel. Directed by Harry Singh and Preet Singh, the track is sung by Guru Randhawa, penned by Youngveer, and composed by Mandeep Panghal.

Following the success of Qatal, Kithe Vasde Ne is poised to continue the upward trend of resonating deeply with audiences. Qatal, the first music video from the album, has already climbed global charts and received widespread acclaim. The song has garnered over 55 million views on YouTube and continues to grow exponentially. Given Guru Randhawa’s magnetic appeal and his knack for forging emotional connections through his vocals and impactful lyrics, Kithe Vasde Ne is expected to become a chart-topping hit in no time.

Beyond Qatal and Kithe Vasde Ne, all nine tracks from Without Prejudice are dominating listeners’ playlists in their audio formats. While each song explores diverse themes, their appeal is amplified by Guru Randhawa’s signature vocal style.

In addition to the album’s soaring success, Guru is also riding high on the popularity of his latest single Vibe. With his powerful vocals and emotive expression, he infuses each track with adrenaline, energy, and raw emotion. Whether it’s an individual single or an entire album, Guru Randhawa continues to push the boundaries of Indian music both nationally and internationally cementing his place as a true powerhouse performer.