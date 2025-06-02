RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2025 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Can’t get over ‘Khalasi’? Here’s what to expect from Aditya Gadhvi's live in concert upcoming shows in Mumbai this June

MUMBAI: After years, Aditya Gadhvi, the voice that has revolutionized Gujarati music, is coming back to Mumbai for his much-awaited Live-in-Concert tour. With a penchant for blending folk, Sufi, and modern elements into soul-stirring melodies, Aditya's concerts are more than just concerts; they are emotional experiences. This time, it's not just about the music but celebrating Gujarat in all its spirit and all its stories.

Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, catch Aditya Gadhvi‘s Live in Concert, two back-to-back spectacular shows on June 14th and June 15th, 2025, at NESCO Centre Hall 4, Mumbai. Grab your tickets now, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Here is what awaits you on these breathtaking nights of pure talent:

  1. The Gujarati Sound, Soul & Spirit on One Stage

Aditya Gadhvi's music directly transports you to the heart of Gujarat, where the past and present seamlessly blend and folk ballads overflow with raw emotion. His songs are full of pride, tales and emotional feelings, ranging from the soulfulness of Kutch to the upbeat energy of Ahmedabad. This concert isn't just a performance, it's a vibrant celebration of Gujarat's soul, on a Mumbai stage

  1. Garba in June? Yes, Please

Who says Garba is only for Navratri? When Aditya Gadhvi is on stage, the dance floor comes alive any day of the year! Get ready for a mid-year Garba experience that's out-of-this-world, right here in Mumbai! With thumping beats that get you started and tunes that invite you to whirl, this night will break all-season stereotypes and unite people through dance and joy. Bring your claps, whirls and energy, Aditya will take care of the rest.

  1. A Musical Aesthetic Like No Other

Aditya doesn't merely sing, he weaves atmospheres. His unique musical voice blends earthy folk timbres with lush, modern arrangements. Experience a breathtaking, hand-curated soundscape that includes ancient instruments like the ektara, khanjar and tabla, alongside cinematic strings and modern rhythms. It's lyrical, powerful and brings a fresh, captivating sound to the live circuit.

  1. A Highly Anticipated Return to Mumbai

This is Aditya Gadhvi's largest Mumbai performance in years, and the city has been holding its breath. Mumbaikars will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of India's most authentic voices light up the iconic stage. The buzz is real and this comeback is poised to be nothing short of iconic.

Aditya Gadhvi's long-awaited comeback to Mumbai promises an evening of sound, soul, and celebration. From powerful vocals to infectious beats of Garba, live the experience of Gujarat like never before. Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, Aditya Gadhvi’s upcoming shows in Mumbai are a homecoming of culture.

Tags
Aditya Gadhvi TribeVibe Entertainment music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2025

Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into a world of enchanting love and nostalgia.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding Her,” gears up for his highly anticipated debut live tour, kicking off in Mumbai on June 27.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Akhil Sachdeva’s latest single Haqeeqat out now: A soul-stirring track featuring Sahiba Bali

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Haqeeqat, sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva, with Sahiba Bali starring in the music video.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

“The love this album has received is incredible,” say Sachin-Jigar as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turns two

MUMBAI: It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the screens — and our playlists. What started as a sweet rom-com quickly became the soundtrack of summer 2023, all thanks to the musical magic of Sachin-Jigar.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

From mic to meal: Arijit Singh serves up kindness at Rs. 40 a plate

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved artists, is renowned for his soul-stirring voice and emotional depth in music. But beyond the spotlight and stage, the acclaimed singer is now touching lives in a different way—through a heartfelt act of social service.

read more

RnM Biz

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Twists, tears and mic-drops: The penultimate episode of Realme Hip Hop India S2 hits harder than ever on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped...read more

2
Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into...read more

3
Pratilipi and Roy Kapur Films forge Strategic Content Partnership to bring India’s most powerful stories to screen

MUMBAI: In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur...read more

4
Live’s Capmania: Where 10,000 people came together to celebrate the soundtrack of their lives with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed a musical storm last night as over 10,000 fans gathered at Jio World Garden to experience the Capmania Tour, a high-octane...read more

5
Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP ‘Veer Mere’

MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games