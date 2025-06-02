Can’t get over ‘Khalasi’? Here’s what to expect from Aditya Gadhvi's live in concert upcoming shows in Mumbai this June

MUMBAI: After years, Aditya Gadhvi, the voice that has revolutionized Gujarati music, is coming back to Mumbai for his much-awaited Live-in-Concert tour. With a penchant for blending folk, Sufi, and modern elements into soul-stirring melodies, Aditya's concerts are more than just concerts; they are emotional experiences. This time, it's not just about the music but celebrating Gujarat in all its spirit and all its stories.

Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, catch Aditya Gadhvi‘s Live in Concert, two back-to-back spectacular shows on June 14th and June 15th, 2025, at NESCO Centre Hall 4, Mumbai. Grab your tickets now, exclusively on BookMyShow , India’s leading entertainment destination.

Here is what awaits you on these breathtaking nights of pure talent:

The Gujarati Sound, Soul & Spirit on One Stage

Aditya Gadhvi's music directly transports you to the heart of Gujarat, where the past and present seamlessly blend and folk ballads overflow with raw emotion. His songs are full of pride, tales and emotional feelings, ranging from the soulfulness of Kutch to the upbeat energy of Ahmedabad. This concert isn't just a performance, it's a vibrant celebration of Gujarat's soul, on a Mumbai stage

Garba in June? Yes, Please

Who says Garba is only for Navratri? When Aditya Gadhvi is on stage, the dance floor comes alive any day of the year! Get ready for a mid-year Garba experience that's out-of-this-world, right here in Mumbai! With thumping beats that get you started and tunes that invite you to whirl, this night will break all-season stereotypes and unite people through dance and joy. Bring your claps, whirls and energy, Aditya will take care of the rest.

A Musical Aesthetic Like No Other

Aditya doesn't merely sing, he weaves atmospheres. His unique musical voice blends earthy folk timbres with lush, modern arrangements. Experience a breathtaking, hand-curated soundscape that includes ancient instruments like the ektara, khanjar and tabla, alongside cinematic strings and modern rhythms. It's lyrical, powerful and brings a fresh, captivating sound to the live circuit.

A Highly Anticipated Return to Mumbai

This is Aditya Gadhvi's largest Mumbai performance in years, and the city has been holding its breath. Mumbaikars will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to listen to one of India's most authentic voices light up the iconic stage. The buzz is real and this comeback is poised to be nothing short of iconic.

Aditya Gadhvi's long-awaited comeback to Mumbai promises an evening of sound, soul, and celebration. From powerful vocals to infectious beats of Garba, live the experience of Gujarat like never before. Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, Aditya Gadhvi’s upcoming shows in Mumbai are a homecoming of culture.