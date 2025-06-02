Akhil Sachdeva’s latest single Haqeeqat out now: A soul-stirring track featuring Sahiba Bali

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Haqeeqat, sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva, with Sahiba Bali starring in the music video. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, with music by Ravator and direction by Sahil Baghra, the song weaves Akhil's heartfelt vocals with striking visuals to tell a love story that feels both cinematic and deeply personal.

Akhil’s emotive voice takes center stage in Haqeeqat, capturing the raw ache of longing and unspoken love. His vocal performance carries an honesty that lingers, making the emotions hit home with every note. Sahiba, featured in the video, brings warmth and elegance to the screen, effortlessly embodying the emotion behind the lyrics.

Set against the backdrop of a glamorous concert, the video captures high-energy stage moments intertwined with soft, romantic glimpses between the two characters. From sparkling lights to stolen glances, the visuals balance spectacle with intimacy, drawing the viewer into their quiet, unsaid bond. Sahiba brings a natural charm to the screen, making every shared moment feel both authentic and emotionally resonant.

Speaking about the song, Akhil Sachdeva shares, “Haqeeqat is about that one person who means everything to you, and the moment you finally come face-to-face feels like a dream coming true. It’s a story of pure emotion between an artist and a true fan, where music becomes the bridge. It’s one of the most heartfelt songs I’ve created, and having someone as expressive as Sahiba in the video just brought that feeling to life. I’ve always had a special love for live performances, and we’ve brought that energy into the video to make it feel as real and raw as the song itself.”

Haqeeqat is available now on all major streaming platforms and the T-Series YouTube channel.