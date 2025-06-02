RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2025 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Akhil Sachdeva’s latest single Haqeeqat out now: A soul-stirring track featuring Sahiba Bali

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Haqeeqat, sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva, with Sahiba Bali starring in the music video. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, with music by Ravator and direction by Sahil Baghra, the song weaves Akhil's heartfelt vocals with striking visuals to tell a love story that feels both cinematic and deeply personal.

Akhil’s emotive voice takes center stage in Haqeeqat, capturing the raw ache of longing and unspoken love. His vocal performance carries an honesty that lingers, making the emotions hit home with every note. Sahiba, featured in the video, brings warmth and elegance to the screen, effortlessly embodying the emotion behind the lyrics.

Set against the backdrop of a glamorous concert, the video captures high-energy stage moments intertwined with soft, romantic glimpses between the two characters. From sparkling lights to stolen glances, the visuals balance spectacle with intimacy, drawing the viewer into their quiet, unsaid bond. Sahiba brings a natural charm to the screen, making every shared moment feel both authentic and emotionally resonant.

Speaking about the song, Akhil Sachdeva shares, “Haqeeqat is about that one person who means everything to you, and the moment you finally come face-to-face feels like a dream coming true. It’s a story of pure emotion between an artist and a true fan, where music becomes the bridge. It’s one of the most heartfelt songs I’ve created, and having someone as expressive as Sahiba in the video just brought that feeling to life. I’ve always had a special love for live performances, and we’ve brought that energy into the video to make it feel as real and raw as the song itself.”

Haqeeqat is available now on all major streaming platforms and the T-Series YouTube channel.

Tags
Akhil Sachdeva Bhushan Kumar T-Series music
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2025

Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into a world of enchanting love and nostalgia.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding Her,” gears up for his highly anticipated debut live tour, kicking off in Mumbai on June 27.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Can’t get over ‘Khalasi’? Here’s what to expect from Aditya Gadhvi's live in concert upcoming shows in Mumbai this June

MUMBAI: After years, Aditya Gadhvi, the voice that has revolutionized Gujarati music, is coming back to Mumbai for his much-awaited Live-in-Concert tour.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

“The love this album has received is incredible,” say Sachin-Jigar as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turns two

MUMBAI: It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the screens — and our playlists. What started as a sweet rom-com quickly became the soundtrack of summer 2023, all thanks to the musical magic of Sachin-Jigar.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

From mic to meal: Arijit Singh serves up kindness at Rs. 40 a plate

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved artists, is renowned for his soul-stirring voice and emotional depth in music. But beyond the spotlight and stage, the acclaimed singer is now touching lives in a different way—through a heartfelt act of social service.

read more

RnM Biz

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Twists, tears and mic-drops: The penultimate episode of Realme Hip Hop India S2 hits harder than ever on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped...read more

2
Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into...read more

3
Pratilipi and Roy Kapur Films forge Strategic Content Partnership to bring India’s most powerful stories to screen

MUMBAI: In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur...read more

4
Live’s Capmania: Where 10,000 people came together to celebrate the soundtrack of their lives with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Mumbai witnessed a musical storm last night as over 10,000 fans gathered at Jio World Garden to experience the Capmania Tour, a high-octane...read more

5
Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP ‘Veer Mere’

MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games