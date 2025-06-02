RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jun 2025 11:29 |  By RnMTeam

Adhyayan Suman’s 'Kya Se Kya'- a heartfelt journey of love, destiny, and longing

MUMBAI: “Kya Se Kya,” from Desi Tadka Music, is a soul-stirring love story told through music. It’s a romantic track that feels like a whisper from the past—gentle, emotional, and unforgettable. With its rich visuals and heartfelt music, the song captures the bittersweet feeling of love at first sight.

Starring the charming Adhyayan Suman and the graceful Heera Sohal, the song brings together two strong performances that make the story come alive. Adhyayan takes on the roles of both singer and director, showing his deep connection to the project and his growth as an artist.

The lyrics and melody, written by Razik Mujawar, are full of emotion—simple yet powerful. The music, produced by Karasama Beats, adds depth, while the elegant choreography by Chandni brings every beat to life. The visuals, beautifully shot by Kundan Sad, and edited seamlessly by Shubham Srivastava, turn the song into a visual poem—one that speaks of dreams, distance, and memories.

Yash Hake, CEO of Desi Tadka Music, shares “At Desi Tadka, we believe in telling real stories through music. ‘Kya Se Kya’ is one such story. Adhyayan’s heartfelt performance, Razik’s touching lyrics, and Heera’s graceful screen presence have all come together to create something special. We’re proud to bring this song to audiences everywhere”

Adhyayan Suman reflects on the song “‘Kya Se Kya’ is very close to my heart. It talks about that one relationship we never forget—the one that changes us. I’ve poured a lot into this song, both as a singer and director. I really hope people feel the same emotions I did while creating it”

Heera Sohal shares her experience “Being part of ‘Kya Se Kya’ was truly beautiful. The story, the music, the emotions—it all felt so real. The team made everything feel easy, and I think people will connect with the honesty of this song”

Razik Mujawar, the man behind the lyrics and music, adds ”When I started writing ‘Kya Se Kya,’ I just wanted to keep it real. The words and melody came straight from the heart. Working with Adhyayan and the team was amazing—they really understood what I was trying to say through the song”

Adhyayan Suman music
