RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2025 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

“The love this album has received is incredible,” say Sachin-Jigar as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turns two

MUMBAI: It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the screens — and our playlists. What started as a sweet rom-com quickly became the soundtrack of summer 2023, all thanks to the musical magic of Sachin-Jigar. Their soundtrack didn’t just complement the film, it carved a space of its own, becoming a part of everyday life for listeners across the country, the kind of music people still turn to on long drives, wedding dance floors, or when they just want to plug in and unwind.

From the soothing Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, which turned into a love anthem overnight, to the romantic charm of Tere Vaaste, now a must-play during wedding, from the fun and quirky Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, which brought back those nostalgic desi beats, to the soul-stirring Saanjha that tugged at everyone’s heartstrings, every song had its own story to tell. The range of moods and melodies wasn’t just beautiful, it was a reminder of just how versatile Sachin-Jigar really is, jumping effortlessly between romance, playfulness, and heartbreak.

Talking about the journey, Sachin-Jigar shared " We honestly can’t believe it’s already been two years. It still feels so fresh — like we were just in the studio, jamming and figuring out the vibe of each track. We had such a great time bringing it to life. From the start, we just wanted to make music that people could vibe with — something fun, real, and relatable for every generation. The love this album has received, and is still receiving, is incredible. It really reminds us why we do what we do. We’re so grateful and just hope these songs keep spreading joy in people’s lives.”

Even today, Sachin-Jigar’s music for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to strike a chord, proving that great music isn’t just a moment — it’s part of the memories we carry with us. And while this album still rules playlists and memories alike, Sachin-Jigar are already cooking up something new. Up next? They’re composing the music for the upcoming film Param Sundari — with another set of unforgettable tunes just around the corner.

Tags
Sachin-Jigar Zara Hatke Zara Bachke music
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2025

Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into a world of enchanting love and nostalgia.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding Her,” gears up for his highly anticipated debut live tour, kicking off in Mumbai on June 27.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Can’t get over ‘Khalasi’? Here’s what to expect from Aditya Gadhvi's live in concert upcoming shows in Mumbai this June

MUMBAI: After years, Aditya Gadhvi, the voice that has revolutionized Gujarati music, is coming back to Mumbai for his much-awaited Live-in-Concert tour.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

Akhil Sachdeva’s latest single Haqeeqat out now: A soul-stirring track featuring Sahiba Bali

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Haqeeqat, sung and composed by Akhil Sachdeva, with Sahiba Bali starring in the music video.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2025

From mic to meal: Arijit Singh serves up kindness at Rs. 40 a plate

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh, one of India’s most beloved artists, is renowned for his soul-stirring voice and emotional depth in music. But beyond the spotlight and stage, the acclaimed singer is now touching lives in a different way—through a heartfelt act of social service.

read more

RnM Biz

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

top# 5 articles

1
Savera unveils second single from his debut independent EP ‘Veer Mere’

MUMBAI: Following the heartfelt release of ‘Aahista’, singer-songwriter and composer-producer Savera returns with the second single from his...read more

2
Pratilipi and Roy Kapur Films forge Strategic Content Partnership to bring India’s most powerful stories to screen

MUMBAI: In a landmark move, Pratilipi, India’s largest digital storytelling platform, has partnered with the acclaimed production house Roy Kapur...read more

3
Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding...read more

4
Twists, tears and mic-drops: The penultimate episode of Realme Hip Hop India S2 hits harder than ever on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: As the stage gears up for its grand finale, Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, dropped...read more

5
Sugam Sargam takes listeners on a romantic journey with new single 'Phool Rahon Mein'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sugam Sargam has released his latest single, “Phool Rahon Mein,” a captivating romantic ballad that invites listeners into...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games