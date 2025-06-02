“The love this album has received is incredible,” say Sachin-Jigar as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke turns two

MUMBAI: It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke hit the screens — and our playlists. What started as a sweet rom-com quickly became the soundtrack of summer 2023, all thanks to the musical magic of Sachin-Jigar. Their soundtrack didn’t just complement the film, it carved a space of its own, becoming a part of everyday life for listeners across the country, the kind of music people still turn to on long drives, wedding dance floors, or when they just want to plug in and unwind.

From the soothing Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, which turned into a love anthem overnight, to the romantic charm of Tere Vaaste, now a must-play during wedding, from the fun and quirky Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega, which brought back those nostalgic desi beats, to the soul-stirring Saanjha that tugged at everyone’s heartstrings, every song had its own story to tell. The range of moods and melodies wasn’t just beautiful, it was a reminder of just how versatile Sachin-Jigar really is, jumping effortlessly between romance, playfulness, and heartbreak.

Talking about the journey, Sachin-Jigar shared " We honestly can’t believe it’s already been two years. It still feels so fresh — like we were just in the studio, jamming and figuring out the vibe of each track. We had such a great time bringing it to life. From the start, we just wanted to make music that people could vibe with — something fun, real, and relatable for every generation. The love this album has received, and is still receiving, is incredible. It really reminds us why we do what we do. We’re so grateful and just hope these songs keep spreading joy in people’s lives.”

Even today, Sachin-Jigar’s music for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to strike a chord, proving that great music isn’t just a moment — it’s part of the memories we carry with us. And while this album still rules playlists and memories alike, Sachin-Jigar are already cooking up something new. Up next? They’re composing the music for the upcoming film Param Sundari — with another set of unforgettable tunes just around the corner.