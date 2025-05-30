RadioandMusic
News |  30 May 2025 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

UK Producer DJ LYAN teams with Punjabi sensation Khushi K on ‘Lost’

MUMBAI: Fresh off their chart-topping collaboration 'Kokka', UK-based DJ and producer DJ LYAN has once again reunited with powerhouse Punjabi vocalist Khushi K for their highly anticipated new single ‘Lost’. Released under the groundbreaking DESI TRILL label, the single represents a bold new chapter in cross-cultural club South Asian music and appeals to a new generation of South Asians.

The emotionally-charged euphoric single transcends simple genre fusion, acting as a cultural bridge. The single expertly interweaves authentic Punjabi folk melodies with the contemporary energy of UK Garage production and electronic beats, creating a sound that feels both deeply rooted in tradition and refreshingly innovative. This blend caters to the nuanced cultural identity of South Asian audiences globally, appealing to a wide spectrum of listeners hungry for music that reflects their dual identities. ‘Lost’ delivers an intoxicating and sophisticated blend of the old and the new and samples the iconic Laung Gawacha.

Khushi K's haunting vocal performance in Punjabi blends seamlessly with DJ LYAN's meticulously craftedcontemporary production, creating a soundscape that explores the complexities of navigating traditional values and modern aspirations. Capturing the very essence of the global South Asian generation through its sophisticated musical dialogue, it represents a generation that honors its heritage while embracing global sounds and influences 

DJ Lyan states, “It’s great to work with Khushi again, she has a super distinct voice that I’m a massive fan of that feels traditional but with a modern vibe to it. For ‘Lost’ I wanted to take an iconic Punjabi folk song and give it that UKG flavour. This one’s for the dance floor but still feels culturally rooted.”

Following their successful previous collaboration, DJ LYAN continues to champion the evolving sound of the South Asian diaspora while Khushi K solidifies her position as one of the most exciting Punjabi vocalists breaking through the contemporary music scene. Together, they've crafted a sonic exploration that addresses themes of longing, cultural identity, and freedom that speak directly to modern India's youth.

‘Lost’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.

