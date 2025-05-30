RadioandMusic
Shalmali Kholgade drops new English single 'all good?' - a catchy wake-up call for the material world

After turning up the heat at Zomaland with a powerhouse live set that’s been doing the rounds online, Indian pop sensation Shalmali Kholgade is back in the spotlight, this time with a thought-provoking new English single titled “all good?”. Released today across all major streaming platforms, the track fuses infectious pop grooves with a message that hits home.

Song Link - https://open.spotify.com/track/68mgXmldYIOtfo0cOajuko?si=2-8PUaltTmWXnB1bpgLr2Q

Known for her electric stage presence, Shalmali’s recent performances have been making waves on social media, with her fresh takes on fan-favourite tracks going viral and reminding everyone why she remains one of the most versatile voices in Indian music today. “all good?” adds another bold chapter to her sonic evolution.

On the surface, it’s an upbeat, feel-good bop but peel back the layers, and you’ll find a sharp commentary on modern consumerism. Shalmali reflects on the constant chase for “more” - more things, more validation and how that pursuit often distances us from what truly matters. With shimmering production and an earworm hook, “all good?” invites listeners to vibe and reflect.

“This song is like a mirror to the world we live in today,” says Shalmali. “We keep running after material things and forget about real meaning. I wanted this song to start a conversation while still making people enjoy the music and feel something.”

“all good?” marks Shalmali’s return to English music, following a string of strong independent releases like “Chills”, “Here is Beautiful”, and her critically-acclaimed bilingual album “2X Side B”. While she first captured hearts with Bollywood blockbusters like Pareshaan, Balam Pichkari, and Lat Lag Gayee, she’s spent the last few years reinventing her sound leaning into singer-songwriter territory, experimenting with genres, and owning the indie-pop space with refreshing authenticity.

