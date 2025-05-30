Santhosh Narayanan, Ofro, and Kelithee unite for fierce Tamil hip-hop anthem 'Vetrivel'

MUMBAI: Trailblazing producer Ofro joins forces with emerging Gen Z hip-hop prodigy Kelithee and versatile music producer, Santhosh Narayanan, on "Vetrivel" - a powerful, spiritually charged Tamil hip-hop track that fuses Murugan devotion with raw street energy.

This evocative collaboration delivers a potent blend of divine symbolism and cultural grit, resulting in a unique and unforgettable listening experience. "Vetrivel" layers thundering beats with folk-rooted instrumentation, creating a fierce anthem that bursts with Tamil pride and spiritual resilience.

Ofro, a pioneering force in the Tamil hip-hop scene, brings his distinct sonic vision to the track — seamlessly blending sounds from around the world with stories that are raw, authentic, and straight from the soul of the city. Speaking about the track, Ofro shares: “To me, 'Vetrivel' is a message of hope and faith. That in this journey, we've come so far with gratitude. During the writing, making, and even throughout the release of 'Vetrivel', I and the people around me felt a strong divine presence around us all the time. It’s really difficult to put into words. This song is part of God’s plan.”

Kelithee, who began writing lyrics with Ofro when he was just 15, brings his emotionally charged Gen Z perspective and deep-rooted faith to the track. His childhood love for Lord Murugan profoundly shaped the song’s powerful lyrics.

“'Vetrivel' to me is a devotional song. My love for Murugan—He is my friend,” says Keli.thee, whose evocative flow adds another dimension to the already impactful message.

Composer Santhosh Narayanan stepped in to enrich the track’s production, lending his signature textured soundscapes to elevate the project further. His contribution helps tie together the bold artistic elements, making "Vetrivel" a genre-defying track that resonates on both emotional and spiritual levels.

"Vetrivel" isn’t just a song — it’s a rallying cry born from the heart of Tamil soil. A must-listen for fans of Tamil hip-hop, world music, and anyone seeking music with a message.

Listen Song Here: