News |  30 May 2025 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Musical prodigy Kaveri Kapur releases 'Reminisce', the original English version of hit track 'Ek Dhaga Toda Maine'

MUMBAI: Kaveri Kapur may be busy in the process of shooting for her second movie, Masoom 2, but she made sure to make time for her first love... music. The musical prodigy, who already has 4 music videos under her belt, has added to her vocal repertoire, and released her next single 'Reminisce'. And if you are wondering about the familiar tune, let us remind you, this one of the original version of 'Ek Dhaga Toda Maine', yet another musical rendition by Kaveri for her debut movie Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. While all of her work is special to her, 'Reminisce' holds a special place in her heart, as it was a song that Kaveri penned, at just 15 years old, showcasing her early songwriting prowess and emotional depth well beyond her years.

When the opportunity arose to incorporate her music into her fist movie, where she shared screen-space with Vardhaan Puri, renowned lyricist Prasoon Joshi was brought in to pen the Hindi lyrics and he transformed Kaveri's English composition into a tune that received so much love from the audiences nationwide. While maintaining the emotional core of her original vision, 'Ek Dhaga Toda Maine' introduced the young artist's musical sensibilities to a broader audience.

Talking about the song, Kaveri recalled, "This song is very special to me. And one of the first people who heard it was Rahman Uncle (A.R.Rahman), who I consider my mentor, and he loved it. I remember when I was very young, he told me something along the lines of your art being a divine gift that flows through you in contrast to something that is coming from you. I didn’t understand it when I was a child, but I understand it now. Reminisce was always meant to be an English song and I am excited for its release. It was a long time coming."

Check Out 'Reminisce' Below:

Both versions of the song poetically explore life's unpredictable journey and our limited control over its direction. 'Reminisce' delves into the reflective aftermath of life's unexpected turns, suggesting that there's wisdom in looking back at both triumphs and challenges with equal consideration. With lyrics like, "Time to reminisce... we already know. We're never going home. Turn around, drive slow slow, Now that I'm a mess, Tell me how To grow, There's too much I don't know...", the song highlights a rather mature perspective on acceptance and resilience, themes that have clearly resonated with listeners regardless of language. Well, Kaveri's clearly striking the right chord with the audience with her songs.

