Indian Spirit- Germany's largest PsyTrance Festival announces line up Phase 1 for 2025

MUMBAI: From August 27 to September 1, 2025, the municipality of Eldena in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will once again transform into a pilgrimage site for Goa and Psytrance enthusiasts from around the world. Festival visitors will be surrounded by a captivating atmosphere, with performers, jugglers, and fire artists turning the grounds into a magical place that enchants and mesmerizes guests. But the Indian Spirit Festival offers much more than just music and dance. A colorful market mile invites visitors to indulge in culinary delights or discover unique handcrafted artworks. And for those who need a break from partying, a wide range of workshops, yoga sessions, and relaxation opportunities are available.

The Indian Spirit Festival is the largest event of its kind in Germany, offering the best line-up of these genres in Europe. Over 110 internationally renowned artists from Goa and Psytrance will perform on three main stages as well as three smaller stages over the course of five days. The organizers have now released the first wave of artists for this year’s edition with Line-Up Phase 1.

In 2025, prominent scene figures such as Ace Ventura, Blastoyz, and Ranji will again top the line-up. Their high-energy sets will shake the dance floors with pulsating rhythms and take visitors on a psychedelic journey.

Other high-profile artists like Ghost Rider, Vegas, and Morten Granau will provide musical highlights. With their unique sounds and intense live sets, they will take the audience into a trance-like state. Additionally, acts like Hi Profile, Bliss and Sajanka will bring an exciting mix of melody and bass to the stage, shaping the festival’s signature sound.

Fans of driving beats and hypnotic melodies can look forward to Berg, Naturalize, and Lovegun. And with artists like Coon, Atype, and Bassforscher, unforgettable energy on the dance floors is guaranteed.

Festival-goers will also be particularly excited to see some true legends of the scene: Astral Projection, Talamasca and Zyce will bring their iconic sounds and take guests on a journey through the origins and future of Psytrance. Mad Maxx and Animato will also deliver unforgettable goosebump moments with their unique soundscapes and energetic sets.

With this first wave of high-profile artists, the Indian Spirit Festival 2025 is making a strong statement: Visitors can expect an unforgettable journey through the multifaceted world of Goa and Psytrance. From deep, pulsating basslines to captivating melodic heights – this festival will enchant the senses and turn night into day.

But Indian Spirit is more than just music – it is a place of community, freedom, and togetherness. People from all over the world come together to connect, share their energy, and immerse themselves in a world of magic. Various stages with different artists will create a sonic diversity that will excite both experienced Psytrance lovers and newcomers alike.

Since 1999, the Indian Spirit Festival has been captivating its guests and has grown into the largest psychedelic festival in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Year after year, it attracts people from around the world to experience an unforgettable time amidst a fascinating atmosphere. The Indian Summer turns the nature around Eldena into a colorful spectacle, creating the perfect backdrop for this special event.

The Indian Spirit Festival 2025 will take place from August 27 to September 1, 2025, in Eldena, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Full weekend tickets are available in advance for €99.99 plus fees. For groups wishing to attend the Indian Spirit Festival together, there’s a 5+1 special: buy five tickets, and get one free.

Indian Spirit Festival

August 27 – September 1, 2025

Eldena (Landkreis Ludwigslust-Parchim District)

www.indian-spirit.de

Line Up Phase 1 (sorted by stage, in alphabetical order):

Sun Stage:

Ace Ventura, Atype, Bassforscher, Berg, Bliss, Blastoyz, Coon, Ghost Rider, Hi Profile, Lovegun, Morten Granau, Naturalize, Ranji, Sajanka, Vegas

Moon Stage:

Animato, Astral Projection, Atacama, Cosmic Flow, Cris August, Cubixx, Emok, Hatikwa, Lord of Psychedelics, Mad Maxx, Rising Dust, Talamasca, Z-Cat, Zyce

Mushroom Stage:

Aardvarkk, C.U.L.T., Henrique Camacho, He She It, KiBa, Killatk, Oxidaksi, Timeact