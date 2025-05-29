RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2025 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh to Guru Randhawa: Singers loved by young audiences and streaming millions

MUMBAI: Pop, beats, rhythm, and the Indian music space have witnessed a significant shift with singers who have fused Indian beats with universal rhythms. With mega collaborations, concerts, and streaming music videos, these singers have elevated the global appeal of the music space. Here are 5 singers who are loved by the audience and are also enjoying streams in millions.

Honey Singh: The OG rapper - started the trend of raps and made it famous among audiences across all age groups. From kids to teenagers and adults, Honey Singh got everyone singing 'Yo Yo Honey Singh' with each song. Be it Love Dose, Sunny Sunny, Brown Rang, or others, he created a revolution of raps in the Indian music space.

Guru Randhawa: Guru Randhawa, the musical powerhouse, has established himself as a formidable singer by blending Punjabi tunes with a global soundscape. He is basking in the tremendous success of his recently released first independent album, Without Prejudice. While the audio formats of all nine songs are ruling the music libraries, Qatal has emerged as a global chartbuster. His recently released track, Vibe, has also received positive reception among audiences. In a major feat, he also surpassed 14 billion YouTube views, surpassing international artists like Drake, Dua Lipa, and others.

Karan Aujla: It would be a huge Tauba Tauba if you haven't come across Karan Aujla's classic tunes, including Jhanjar, Red Eyes, Kya Baat Aa, and So Far. Being one of the most popular artists in the Punjabi Music industry, Karan Aujla has broadened his appeal with international collaborations, with the recent one being Preston Pablo.

Badshah: When it came to elevating the appeal of raps, Badshah blazed his own trail with songs like Voodoo, Jugnu, Morni, and many more to his credit. Beyond creating songs, he creates an energetic vibe that connects with the new-age audience and gets them grooving over his relatable and catchy beats.

Diljit Dosanjh: In its truest sense, Diljit Dosanjh has made his way into the audience's hearts with his songs, playful personality, and the sheer ambition to go global. Be it holding mega concerts, collaborating with international artists,  or simply saying 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye', Diljit has won hearts as an incredible artist.

These artists have not only crafted songs, but have honestly shaped the perspective of how music is seen in today's time - a creative blend of soulful rhythms and pop beats.

 
Diljit Dosanjh Guru Randhawa Honey Singh music
