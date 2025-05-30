RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2025 17:47 |  By RnMTeam

Car Music meets future rave: Hedegaard, Cancun?, Matt Hawk and I.D.O. redefine the music video with 'The Madness'

MUMBAI: In a bold, future-facing creative leap, Danish producer HEDEGAARD, and his OneHundred crew rapper CANCUN?, producer Matt Hawk, and rapper/singer I.D.O. have come together for 'THE MADNESS', a genre-bending collaboration that fuses high-octane Car Music and Future Rave with cutting-edge, AI-driven visuals. The single and its official music video mark a striking convergence of music and technology, designed to resonate with both electronic music enthusiasts and digital culture aficionados.

Released via OneHundred in partnership with Spinnin' Records, 'THE MADNESS' builds on the collective's shared mission to break the mould. Sonically, the track hits with a raw, propulsive energy that sits somewhere between peak-time at the rave and cruisin with your friends with bass driven Car Music pumping through the speakers. Driven by a pounding, stadium-sized kick, a hypnotic, bouncing lead synth and CANCUN? & I.D.O.'s razor-sharp topline, 'THE MADNESS' channels an explosive mainstage sound while threading in the moodier textures of the underground. It's a full-throttle, genre-blurring weapon built for maximum impact,

Visually, the official video takes that same energy and pushes it into uncharted territory. Months in development, it blends cinematic live-action footage of the artists with AI-generated environments and surreal, urban digital landscapes. Created in collaboration with the newly founded creative Czech/Danish agency Viisuals, the video isn't just eye-catching, it's conceptually ambitious. Rather than using AI for spectacle alone, the video for 'THE MADNESS' explores how the technology can be used to tell stories in new, emotionally resonant ways.

Each artist brings their own creative DNA to the project. HEDEGAARD, known for his cross-genre appeal and chart-smashing productions, continues to evolve while commanding international stages and streaming charts. CANCUN? brings a fierce lyrical presence rooted in soul, hip-hop, poetry and his Afro-Caribbean heritage, all sharpened by a distinctly Danish perspective. Matt Hawk, part of Europe's next wave of electronic talent, adds technical finesse and emotional weight. And finally, I.D.O., the new alias project of the multitalented singer, rapper, songwriter and producer Brandon Beal, provides an almost Faithless-like verse, sending you back to the future and back again.

The project lands at a crucial moment for AI-powered creativity in music. With tools like Google's Veo 3 opening new possibilities for generating complete cinematic sequences from simple text prompts, 'THE MADNESS' offers a glimpse of what's now possible, not as a gimmick, but as a meaningful extension of the artistic process. It's a bold statement about where technology and music can meet without compromising creative integrity.

Tags
Spinnin Records The Madness music Songs
Related news
 | 30 May 2025

Musical prodigy Kaveri Kapur releases 'Reminisce', the original English version of hit track 'Ek Dhaga Toda Maine'

MUMBAI: Kaveri Kapur may be busy in the process of shooting for her second movie, Masoom 2, but she made sure to make time for her first love... music. The musical prodigy, who already has 4 music videos under her belt, has added to her vocal repertoire, and released her next single 'Reminisce'.

read more
 | 30 May 2025

Shalmali Kholgade drops new English single 'all good?' - a catchy wake-up call for the material world

After turning up the heat at Zomaland with a powerhouse live set that’s been doing the rounds online, Indian pop sensation Shalmali Kholgade is back in the spotlight, this time with a thought-provoking new English single titled “all good?”.

read more
 | 30 May 2025

Santhosh Narayanan, Ofro, and Kelithee unite for fierce Tamil hip-hop anthem 'Vetrivel'

MUMBAI: Trailblazing producer Ofro joins forces with emerging Gen Z hip-hop prodigy Kelithee and versatile music producer, Santhosh Narayanan, on "Vetrivel" - a powerful, spiritually charged Tamil hip-hop track that fuses Murugan devotion with raw street energy.

read more
 | 30 May 2025

Guru Randhawa unveils the official music video of Kithe Vasde Ne from his independent album without prejudice

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa achieved a significant milestone with the launch of his first independent album Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India.

read more
 | 30 May 2025

UK Producer DJ LYAN teams with Punjabi sensation Khushi K on ‘Lost’

MUMBAI: Fresh off their chart-topping collaboration 'Kokka', UK-based DJ and producer DJ LYAN has once again reunited with powerhouse Punjabi vocalist Khushi K for their highly anticipated new single ‘Lost’.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

top# 5 articles

1
Diljit Dosanjh to Guru Randhawa: Singers loved by young audiences and streaming millions

MUMBAI: Pop, beats, rhythm, and the Indian music space have witnessed a significant shift with singers who have fused Indian beats with universal...read more

2
UK Producer DJ LYAN teams with Punjabi sensation Khushi K on ‘Lost’

MUMBAI: Fresh off their chart-topping collaboration 'Kokka', UK-based DJ and producer DJ LYAN has once again reunited with powerhouse Punjabi...read more

3
Aparshakti Khurana returns with another melodic love letter, 'Lafzaan'

MUMBAI: After capturing hearts with the success of Zaroor, the ever-versatile singer-actor Aparshakti Khurana returns to strike an emotional chord...read more

4
Rising Star Keshav Tyohar signs with Saregama, reimagines the Iconic 'Yeh Shaam'

MUMBAI: Independent pop artist Keshav Tyohar, 22, has officially signed with India’s iconic music label Saregama, marking a significant new chapter...read more

5
“The vibe on set was effortless, fun, and genuinely felt like home”, RJ Mahvash on her chemistry with the co-stars in Amazon MX Player’s Pyar Paisa Profit

MUMBAI: Amazon’s free streaming service, Amazon MX Player, has recently unveiled a new series, Pyar Paisa Profit— a gripping drama that takes a deep...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games