News |  29 May 2025 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Star Keshav Tyohar signs with Saregama, reimagines the Iconic 'Yeh Shaam'

MUMBAI: Independent pop artist Keshav Tyohar, 22, has officially signed with India’s iconic music label Saregama, marking a significant new chapter in his artistic journey. As part of this collaboration, Keshav unveils his reinterpretation of Yeh Shaam Mastani — a bold and deeply personal tribute to the timeless classic.

Known for his ability to seamlessly blend pop, electronic, and Hindustani classical influences, Keshav brings a raw, introspective energy to this version of Yeh Shaam. Far from a traditional recreation, the track offers a stripped-back, contemporary reimagining that feels emotionally resonant and refreshingly unexpected — introducing a beloved melody to a whole new generation.

Keshav first rose to prominence as the first runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 5 in 2015, captivating audiences across India at just 13 years old. Over the past decade, he has built a loyal following as an independent artist, known for writing, producing, and performing music that reflects his distinct sonic identity.

Speaking about the release, Keshav shares: "Yeh Shaam Mastani has always been one of my favourite songs — timeless and deeply nostalgic. I grew up listening to it with my parents, but I didn’t want to simply cover it. I wanted to weave it into my own story. The idea came to me during a golden-hour evening with the original playing in the background. There was this silent spark with someone across the room — a glance, a smile, that unspoken tension. It was cinematic, fleeting, and electric. That’s what Yeh Shaam means to me — a moment suspended in time. Working with a legacy brand like Saregama is a huge step forward. I’m excited to take this music to new audiences and grow from here"

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President at Saregama, added: “Keshav represents the best of today’s new wave of Indian independent artists — rooted in tradition, yet completely in tune with contemporary expression. We’re excited to support his artistic vision and welcome him to the Saregama family.”

The track has already struck a chord online, amassing over 100,000 views within days of its release, with fans praising its honest, refreshing take on the R.D. Burman classic. With this release, Keshav Tyohar continues to cement his place as one of the most exciting young voices redefining the sound of modern Indian music.

