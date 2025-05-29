RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2025 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Revibe returns with a bold new beat for summer 2025

MUMBAI: This summer, Revibe by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer returns with a refreshed pulse—stepping out of the ordinary and into the spotlight with a music-led, art-infused celebration of everything summer should feel like bold, bright, and full of flavour.

Curated for the culturally curious and rhythm-driven, Revibe 2025 is more than a music event—it’s a slice of summer. It’s where refreshing beats meet vibrant energy, and moments turn into memories. This season, Revibe taps into the pulse of India’s growing love for house music, bringing together trending sub-genres like Afro House, Disco House, Tech House, Deep House, and Progressive Melodic House. The stage is set for a sun-drenched sonic journey that speaks to a generation seeking more—more culture, more connection, more colour.

Revibe kicks off in Bengaluru and travels through Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and finally Goa, with a lineup of globally celebrated artists including Sickflip, Kampai, Rabab B2B Reyhaa, Deep Brown, and Nida—each known for electrifying sets across international venues.

But Revibe isn’t just about the music. It's about vibrant, expressive moments that come alive in full colour. Guests are invited to co-create at interactive art stations—from bringing giant illustrated canvases to life to spinning vinyl-inspired artworks with bold colours—transforming each venue into a living gallery of self-expression.

“Revibe is a celebration of vibrant spirits and bold expressions,” said Anchal Kaushal Vice President – Customer Marketing, Diageo India, “With Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer at the heart of it, we’re creating moments that go beyond the ordinary—where people come together to groove, connect, and express themselves through music and art. This summer, we’re turning up the energy and colour to offer a truly refreshing cultural experience.”

This isn’t just a party—it’s a cultural reset. A revibe of what summer can be. Vibrant days, golden hours, electric nights. See you on the floor.

